Kerry Katona sends new public message to ‘fuming’ ex Brian McFadden after ‘bad dad’ remark

Kerry Katona has clarified her recent comments in an interview about ex husband Brian McFadden.

The ex Atomic Kitten singer reportedly slammed Brian on Ellie McKay’s On A Mission podcast.

She is reported to have indicated the Westlife star doesn’t ‘support’ their daughters Molly, 22, and Lilly, 20.

Kerry is said to have said: “I’m the one who provides for them. I didn’t get maintenance money off Brian. I signed a piece of paper saying, ‘You can keep your money, give me my kids.'”

The former pop star couple married in 2002, but split up two years later.

Kerry Katona slammed ex Brian McFadden, father of her eldest two kids (Credit: Kerry Katona YouTube)

Kerry Katona news about Brian McFadden

It has subsequently been claimed Brian is unlikely to be best pleased at all about the remarks.

“Brian will be fuming,” a source reportedly told OK!. “He cares what people think about him and this won’t have gone down well. Even though it [their divorce] happened a long time ago Kerry still has heartache over Brian.

“She didn’t marry and have kids with him to then break up in the way that they did.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kerry Katona (@kerrykatona7)

Now, in her column for OK!, Kerry has admitted Brian has “grown up” since they were together.

However, she hasn’t completely withdrawn her comments.

She wrote: “I really want to clear things up after recent headlines about me calling my ex Brian McFadden a ‘[blank] dad’ in a podcast. I was with him a million years ago and wish nothing but the best for him and his family.”

‘I’m true to myself and my story, and Brian is part of that’ (Credit: Ireland AM YouTube)

Additionally, Kerry went on to say her comments were made “in a bad way” or to be “vindictive”.

I don’t want to cause awkwardness between my girls and their dad and wish him the best.

Furthermore, she continued: “While he wasn’t a good father to Molly and Lilly, he’s now grown up and is an amazing dad to his daughter Ruby. I don’t want to cause awkwardness between my girls and their dad and wish him the best. I’m true to myself and my story, and he’s part of that. I don’t want to be nasty. I’m on a different journey now.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by brianmcfadden (@brianmcfadden123)

