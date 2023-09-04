Brian McFadden ‘fuming’ over Kerry Katona’s claims he’s a ‘bad dad’: ’This won’t have gone down well’

Brian McFadden has reportedly been left “fuming” over comments his ex Kerry Katona recently made about his parenting.

The Atomic Kitten star labelled the Westlife star a “[bleep] dad”, claiming that he has failed to provide for their two daughters, Molly and Lilly-Sue, who are now in their twenties.

Kerry Katona slammed her ex-husband Brian McFadden in a recent podcast appearance (Credit: YouTube)

“I’m the one who provides for them,” Kerry said, during an appearance on Ellie McKay’s On A Mission Podcast. “I didn’t get maintenance money off Brian. I signed a piece of paper saying, ‘You can keep your money, give me my kids.'”

She didn’t stop there though, continuing: “I signed the piece of paper, I got the kids, and he [bleeped] off to Australia.”

Brian has not responded directly to Kerry’s comments, but according to a source, they’ve rubbed him up the wrong way.

This won’t have gone down well.

“Brian will be fuming,” a source reportedly told OK!. “He cares what people think about him and this won’t have gone down well. Even though it [their divorce] happened a long time ago Kerry still has heartache over Brian. She didn’t marry and have kids with him to then break up in the way that they did.”

ED! have contacted Brian’s reps for comment on this story.

Kerry Katona and Brian McFadden relationship

Kerry and Brian married back in 2002 but split up just two years later and officially divorced in 2006.

Brian McFadden shares two daughters with Kerry Katona (Credit: ITV)

After Kerry, Brian was engaged to Australian singer Delta Goodrem but they later broke up. He then married Vogue Williams in 2012 but divorced again in 2017. He is now engaged to PE teacher Danielle Parkinson, with whom he welcomed a daughter in 2021.

