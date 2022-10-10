Kerry Katona has revealed her children with ex-husband Brian McFadden are “hurt” because he’s a “better dad to his new baby” than he ever was to them.

Brian, 42, with whom Kerry shares daughters 21-year-old Molly and 19-year-old Lilly, welcomed baby Ruby with fiancée Danielle Parkinson in 2021.

The Atomic Kitten singer met Brian in 1999 and the pair married shortly after in 2002.

However, the couple ultimately split in 2004 after only two years of marriage.

Since their divorce, Kerry has been married twice and is currently engaged to her partner Ryan Mahoney, who is a health and nutrition expert.

However, the reality TV icon has revealed that her two girls feel “hurt” after seeing their dad be a better dad to youngest daughter Ruby.

Kerry Katona details children’s ‘hurt’ over Brian

The 42-year-old mum of five confessed to OK!: “The older the girls have got, the more of a relationship they’ve had with Brian.

“That’s not me [bleep]ing him off, he’ll admit that himself. He’s a better dad now to Ruby, and I think that hurts the girls,” she admitted.

I know for a fact that they wish they were closer to their dad but at this stage in their lives I’m not sure it’s going to happen.

Kerry then went on to add: “We all change. He’s older with more patience, and I feel he is doing it better this time around – which is great. But that doesn’t stop the hurt my girls feel because of that.”

Writing in her upcoming memoir, Whole Again, Kerry made another sad admission.

Kerry Katona admitted her children with Brin McFadden are ‘hurt’ (Credit: YouTube)

Brian McFadden on having ‘no time’ for his older kids

In September, Brian confessed that his career with Westlife meant he didn’t have much time for the children he has with Kerry.

Speaking on FUBAR Radio, he said: “She’s [Ruby] amazing, she’s unbelievable. Obviously, I’ve got three girls. But Molly and Lilly are 21 and 19. When I had both of them, I was in Westlife, so I had no time.

“We didn’t have FaceTime or video calls back then. So I missed so much of them, their first steps, their first words. I missed so much of that,” he explained.

“I am seeing absolutely everything with Ruby, I’m pretty much with her every day, she comes everywhere and if she doesn’t come, I can go on Facetime and I can talk to her and see her.

“It’s just been the most incredible experience of my life, and I just wake up every morning so excited to see her.”

So excited, it seems, that he’s keen to add to his brood.

In the same chat, Brian revealed that he’s keen to try for a second baby with Danielle.

