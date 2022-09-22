Singer Brian McFadden has revealed that he wants to try for more kids with his fiancée Danielle Parkinson.

The couple welcomed their daughter Ruby via IVF 18 months ago.

Now the pair have decided to use the same method and try again in the next few months.

Chatting on FUBAR Radio, Brian revealed: “Yeah absolutely, we had IVF treatments to have Ruby.

“We had four fertile eggs, the first two were implanted and they miscarried, Ruby was the third, and the fourth one is the strongest. We’re going to wait probably a few more months and then we are going to try with that last egg.”

Brian also shares Molly, 21, and Lilly-Sue, 19 with ex-wife Kerry Katona.

He went on to confess that his career with Westlife meant he didn’t have much time for the children he has with his ex-wife.

Westlife star Brian McFadden wants another child (Credit: ITV)

Brian McFadden on having ‘no time’ for his older kids

“She’s [Ruby] amazing, she’s unbelievable. Obviously, I’ve got three girls. But Molly and Lilly are 21 and 19. When I had both of them, I was in Westlife, so I had no time.

“We didn’t have Facetime or video calls back then. So I missed so much of them, their first steps, their first words. I missed so much of that,” he explained.

When I had both of them, I was in Westlife, so I had no time.

“I am seeing absolutely everything with Ruby, I’m pretty much with her every day, she comes everywhere and if she doesn’t come, I can go on Facetime and I can talk to her and see her.

“It’s just been the most incredible experience of my life, and I just wake up every morning so excited to see her.”

Brian is hoping to walk down the aisle soon (Credit: ITV)

Westlife star on his cancelled weddings

Meanwhile, another baby isn’t the only thing on the cards for Brian.

The singer is hoping to tie the knot with Danielle in the near future.

Due to the global pandemic, the couple has been forced to delay their wedding day three times.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by brianmcfadden (@brianmcfadden123)

Kerry’s ex-husband went on to explain: “We were getting married in South Africa, then the first pandemic wave hit, so we had to cancel because everyone was locked down. Then everything got lifted and we had to go back into lockdown, so we cancelled it again.

He continued: “On the third time, we were told we could go to South Africa and have the wedding. But South Africa was on the red list. So we would all have to go into hotel quarantine in the summer holidays…

“That would be a sexy honeymoon, wouldn’t it? Be in a beautiful vineyard in Africa and then spend two weeks in a Holiday Inn at Gatwick airport getting Margherita pizzas shoved under the door. No thanks.”

According to Brain, the plan is now for the pair to finally walk down the aisle next year.

Read more: Kerry Katona details hidden health condition and admits ‘I’m worried about it’

What do you think of Westlife star Brian McFadden having another baby? Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and tell us what you think of our story.