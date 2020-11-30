Brian McFadden congratulated by fans as he announces he’s expecting first baby with fiancée

Brian McFadden has announced he’s expecting his first baby with his fiancée Danielle Parkinson.

The couple, who got engaged last year, went through IVF treatment after trying to fall pregnant naturally for two years.

Danielle became pregnant twice however sadly suffered miscarriages both times.

Brian McFadden expecting first baby with Danielle (Credit: GTres / SplashNews.com)

But now Brian and Danielle have announced they’re expecting a baby due in May next year after 17 months of IVF.

Danielle told OK! Magazine: “It does [feel like a miracle] but I feel awful saying that, as I’ve had so many messages on Instagram.

“The IVF community is so lovely and I’ve heard real traumatic stories from people who have been trying for 10 years, people who have had eight-plus miscarriages, so I feel we got lucky on our third attempt.”

Brian and Danielle fell pregnant after 17 months of IVF (Credit: Brett D. Cove / SplashNews.com)

What has Brian McFadden said?

Meanwhile, Brian added that his daughters Molly, 19, and Lilly-Sue, 17, are “excited” over the news.

He said: “They’re very maternal and I can’t wait for them to be part of our family life as well. It’s going to be good. They’re excited.”

Brian added that his daughters have “been with us since the beginning of the IVF, so they’ve gone through all the highs and lows”.

The former Westlife singer shares his daughters with his ex Kerry Katona.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by brianmcfadden (@brianmcfadden123)

The star told OK! that he and Danielle haven’t told Kerry their baby news as they’ve “only told really, really close family and friends”.

Fans have congratulated the couple on social media.

Brian tweeted on Monday: “So excited. 2020 has been a horrible year for everyone but it only takes one little miracle to make a difference in your life.

“Our miracle in the making has put everything into perspective and we’re so thankful.”

So excited ❤️ 2020 has been a horrible year for everyone but it only takes one little miracle to make a difference in your life. Our miracle in the making has put everything into perspective and we’re so thankful. @DaniParky ❤️❤️❤️❤️ https://t.co/K7H28xk8dM — Brian Mcfadden (@BrianMcFadden) November 30, 2020

One fan wrote: “Congratulations to you both. Such happy news, so sorry you’ve both had such a hard time, but your bundle of joy will be loved soooo much for it.”

Another commented: “Massive congratulations!”

A third added: “Such happy news!”

