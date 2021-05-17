Kerry Katona has reached out to ex Brian McFadden as he welcomes his first child with his fiancée Danielle Parkinson.

Brian and Danielle now have a little baby girl after years of struggling with infertility.

And the Westlife star’s ex-wife, Kerry Katona, has been nothing but supportive.

Irish magazine RSVP posted a snap on their official Instagram sharing the big news.

How did Kerry Katona react?

Kerry posted a series of heart emojis and many of her fans praised her for this kind act.

One commented: “Awww how kind of you to wish them love. Bless you Kerry lot of love.”

Brian and Kerry share two daughters together, Molly, 19 and Lilly-Sue, 18.

Meanwhile, Brian shared a black and white snap on his own Instagram.

In it Danielle is pushing their little one in a pram.

Brian captioned the snap with: “Mammy, Daddy and baby out for our first walk together. It’s been the best week of our life @daniparky.”

Dozens of Brian’s celebrity pals rushed to congratulate the pair.

And Gemma Collins is even offering to baby sit! The GC wrote: “I love you both. Happy to babysit any time!”

The couple had been trying for two years to get pregnant naturally.

Tragically Danielle suffered two miscarriages during this time.

How did the couple conceive?

They went down the IVF route, and successfully became pregnant with their daughter.

Danielle opened up about her IVF journey in a previous interview with OK! magazine.

She said: “It does (feel like a miracle) but I feel awful saying that, as I’ve had so many messages on Instagram.

“The IVF community is so lovely and I’ve heard real traumatic stories from people who have been trying for 10 years, people who have had eight-plus miscarriages, so I feel we got lucky on our third attempt.”

The couple first announced they were expecting back in January.

Brian shared a snap of the sonogram on Instagram, along with: “Hello to our little angel! We’re having a GIRL!!!!!!!!”

Danielle is a former PE teacher and they got engaged in 2019.

Brian has been married twice before – first to Kerry Katona and then to Vogue Williams.



He previously told Closer magazine he wanted lots of kids with Danielle.

Brian explained: “I’d love more kids. I love my two girls, but I’d love to have small kids again now.”

Adding: “I’m feeling broody.”

