Kelvin Fletcher gushes over wife in Valentine's Day tribute amid marriage rumours

Former Emmerdale actor Kelvin Fletcher has paid tribute to his wife Eliza Marsland on Valentine's Day.

The Strictly Come Dancing winner shared a photo of himself and Eliza to Instagram on Friday to mark the occasion.

He wrote: "Happy Valentines @eliza_marsland," with a red love heart emoji.

Kelvin also shared a snap of a Valentine's gift his three-year-old daughter Marnie received.

The little girl got a handmade card which read "Happy Valentine's" and was decorated with hearts.

Took Marnie to school this morning and we got a lovely little surprise.

She was also given two roses as Kelvin told fans: "Took Marnie to school this morning and we got a lovely little surprise. Her first ever Valentine's."

The star recently insisted his marriage is "amazing" following reports it was on the rocks after his late night out with his Strictly partner Oti Mabuse.

Last week, the champion was pictured on a night out with his dance partner Oti at the Sanctum Soho Hotel in London and they apparently stayed out until 3am.

It was reported that Eliza unfollowed Kelvin on Instagram after the images emerged before being spotted without her wedding ring on.

However, Eliza later cleared things up, revealing the ring only comes out on "special occasions" and it was "fake tan day".

Speaking about his marriage this week, Kelvin told The Sun: "Everything is amazing.

"I am just a little bit bewildered by all the attention. But I am sure it will all blow over."

It's since been reported that Strictly bosses are worried Oti may leave the show following the reports.

Strictly bosses are reportedly worried Oti may leave the show (Credit: BBC)

A source told The Sun: "Oti is a massive asset for the show. But at the moment she is very unhappy and upset at all the reports and has been left saying, 'do I really need all this BS?'

"She is married and has a lot of respect for Kelvin’s wife and wouldn’t carry on in this way. They are dance partners and friends and that’s it. Some people close to Oti are worried she will just eventually throw her hands up and pack it in."

The source claimed that Oti "appreciates and understands that after getting Kelvin this series she’s very unlikely to be placed with a favourite when the new series starts".

Ent Daily contacted reps for Strictly and Oti for comment.

