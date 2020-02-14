Strictly bosses 'fear Oti Mabuse may quit as she's devastated over Kelvin Fletcher reports'

Bosses at Strictly Come Dancing are reportedly worried Oti Mabuse may end up quitting the show amid rumours about her friendship with Kelvin Fletcher.

Last week, the champion was pictured on a night out with his dance partner Oti at the Sanctum Soho Hotel in London and they apparently stayed out until 3am.

It was reported that Kelvin's wife Eliza Marsland had unfollowed Kelvin on Instagram after the images emerged before being spotted without her wedding ring on.

Strictly bosses are reportedly worried Oti will quit the show (Credit: Brett D. Cove / SplashNews.com)

But Eliza later cleared things up, revealing the ring only comes out on "special occasions" and it was "fake tan day".

Now it's been reported that Oti is "devastated" over the reports and bosses are concerned the rumours will lead to Oti considering leaving the show.

A source told The Sun: "Oti is a massive asset for the show. But at the moment she is very unhappy and upset at all the reports and has been left saying, 'do I really need all this BS?'

"She is married and has a lot of respect for Kelvin’s wife and wouldn’t carry on in this way. They are dance partners and friends and that’s it. Some people close to Oti are worried she will just eventually throw her hands up and pack it in."

The insider said Oti has a "great TV career in her own right on the Greatest Dancer and there would be a queue of producers lining up to work with her".

Kelvin and Oti have hit headlines after a night out (Credit: BBC)

The source claimed that Oti "appreciates and understands that after getting Kelvin this series she’s very unlikely to be placed with a favourite when the new series starts".

Ent Daily has contacted reps for Strictly and Oti for comment.

It comes after Kelvin broke his silence on the rumours, saying he's "bewildered" by the attention.

At the moment she is very unhappy and upset at all the reports.

Speaking about his marriage, Kelvin told The Sun: "Everything is amazing.

"I am just a little bit bewildered by all the attention. But I am sure it will all blow over."

Eliza apparently unfollowed Kelvin on Instagram after he enjoyed a night out until 3am with Oti.

View this post on Instagram The very beautiful Santorini! For a very beautiful wedding 💖💖 A post shared by Eliza Marsland (@eliza_marsland) on Sep 10, 2018 at 1:06am PDT

A source told The Sun earlier this week: "Kelvin and Eliza’s relationship has really been hit by his Strictly success.

"On Monday morning she told him enough was enough and deleted him from social media because she didn’t want to look at pictures of him anymore. He’s desperately trying to salvage what they have.

"They’ve barely seen each other since he won Strictly in December and seeing him out late with Oti hasn’t helped."

