Kelvin Fletcher's wife unfollows him on Instagram after late night out with Oti Mabuse

Kelvin Fletcher's wife of five years Eliza Marsland has stopped following him on Instagram.

This comes after the Strictly Come Dancing champion was pictured on a night out with professional dancer Oti Mabuse on Friday night at the Sanctum Soho Hotel in London.

Kelvin is still currently following Eliza, with whom he has two small children, Marnie, three, and son Milo, one.

He has recently been away from his young family, working on the Strictly Come Dancing tour, where he’s partnered with Janette Manrara.

The 36-year-old recently shared a gorgeous picture of his wife and children, revealing how much he has been missing them.

Alongside the image, the former Emmerdale actor wrote: "Counting down the days until I'm back home with my family."

According to a Mail Online source, Eliza was upset to see pictures of her husband out drinking at 3.30am.

Kelvin met Eliza at school and she was the first girl he ever kissed.

They lost touch for a while as she went to uni and he found fame on Emmerdale but they met again by chance in a bar in Manchester.

The couple married in 2015, and they welcomed daughter Marnie in August 2016, followed by son Milo last December.

Kelvin previously admitted he'd felt bad spending so much time away from home in an interview with HELLO! following his Strictly win in December.

He told the magazine: "I've felt a little bit guilty being away from them so I definitely want to take them away and just see them and hold them."

"I'm going to go and cuddle my wife, cuddle my mum and dad and my brothers are here. I think I need five minutes just to take stock really.

"It still feels just so surreal, and when you don't expect something and it happens it's just really quite hard to take.

"I wish I had more words in my vocabulary to explain how I feel."

Ent Daily has contacted reps for Kelvin for comment.

