Kelvin Fletcher gushes over wife as she reveals real reason she wasn’t wearing wedding ring

Kelvin Fletcher has gushed over his wife Eliza Marsland's 'natural beauty' following rumours their marriage is on the rocks.

The Strictly Come Dancing champion was pictured on a night out with his dance partner Oti Mabuse on Friday (February 7) at the Sanctum Soho Hotel in London.

On Tuesday, Eliza - who reportedly unfollowed Kelvin on Instagram after the pics emerged - was pictured without her wedding ring on sparking rumours their marriage was breaking down.

However, the mum-of-two later insisted the ring only comes out on "special occasions" and it was "fake tan day".

Posting on her Instagram Story, Eliza said: "That ring is heavy. It only comes out on special occasions!

"Oh and it was fake tan day #nodramahere."

Meanwhile, Eliza also shared a selfie to Instagram and Kelvin couldn't resist complimenting his wife.

She wrote: "When they ask ‘Can you make it extra huskier?’ No problem!!!! Here we go with the Valentines adverts!" [Sic]

Former Emmerdale actor Kelvin commented: "How many filters have you used here?! Come on you don’t even need one!"

It comes after it was reported that Eliza had unfollowed Kelvin on Instagram after he enjoyed a night out until 3am with Oti.

It was also claimed that Eliza was upset to see pictures of the pair out.

A source told The Sun: "Kelvin and Eliza’s relationship has really been hit by his Strictly success.

"On Monday morning she told him enough was enough and deleted him from social media because she didn’t want to look at pictures of him anymore. He’s desperately trying to salvage what they have.

"They’ve barely seen each other since he won Strictly in December and seeing him out late with Oti hasn’t helped."

Kelvin and Oti won Strictly last year (Credit: BBC)

However, a separate insider later claimed that the couple's marriage is "fine".

The source told the publication: "Their marriage is fine - she got a bit upset about his nights out while she was at home but there's nothing more to it than that."

Kelvin and Eliza have two children together - daughter Marnie, three, and son Milo, one.

The couple married in 2015 after first meeting at school.

