'Bewildered' Kelvin Fletcher breaks silence on marriage rumours

Kelvin Fletcher has admitted he's "bewildered" by the speculation about his marriage after his night out with Oti Mabuse.

The drama began when the Strictly Come Dancing champion was pictured on a night out with his dance partner Oti on Friday (February 7) at the Sanctum Soho Hotel in London.

At the time, it was reported that Kelvin's wife Eliza Marsland was "upset" over the images and she later unfollowed Kelvin on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram The very beautiful Santorini! For a very beautiful wedding 💖💖 A post shared by Eliza Marsland (@eliza_marsland) on Sep 10, 2018 at 1:06am PDT

Read more: Kelvin Fletcher gushes over wife as she reveals real reason she wasn’t wearing wedding ring

Earlier this week, she was spotted without her wedding ring on but she later cleared things up, revealing the ring only comes out on "special occasions" and it was "fake tan day".

Now, former Emmerdale actor Kelvin has broken his silence on the attention and said he's "sure it will all blow over".

I am just a little bit bewildered by all the attention.

He told The Sun: "Everything is amazing.

"I am just a little bit bewildered by all the attention. But I am sure it will all blow over."

It comes after it was reported that Eliza had unfollowed Kelvin on Instagram after he enjoyed a night out until 3am with Oti.

Kelvin and Oti apparently enjoyed a night out to 3am (Credit: SplashNews.com)

A source told The Sun earlier this week: "Kelvin and Eliza’s relationship has really been hit by his Strictly success.

"On Monday morning she told him enough was enough and deleted him from social media because she didn’t want to look at pictures of him anymore. He’s desperately trying to salvage what they have.

"They’ve barely seen each other since he won Strictly in December and seeing him out late with Oti hasn’t helped."

Kelvin and Eliza have two children together - daughter Marnie, three, and son Milo, one.

The couple married in 2015 after first meeting at school.

Amid the rumours, they have put on a loving display on social media with Kelvin gushing over his wife's 'natural beauty'.

Eliza shared a selfie to Instagram and Kelvin couldn't resist complimenting his wife.

She wrote: "When they ask ‘Can you make it extra huskier?’ No problem!!!! Here we go with the Valentines adverts!" [Sic]

Kelvin commented: "How many filters have you used here?! Come on you don’t even need one!"

Kelvin and Oti won Strictly last year (Credit: BBC)

Read more: Kelvin Fletcher's wife spotted without wedding ring on after his night out with Oti Mabuse

Meanwhile, a source recently claimed that the couple's marriage is "fine" telling The Sun: "Their marriage is fine - she got a bit upset about his nights out while she was at home but there's nothing more to it than that."

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.