Kelvin Fletcher's wife spotted without wedding ring on after his night out with Oti Mabuse

Kelvin Fletcher's wife has been spotted without her wedding ring on following rumours their marriage is on the rocks.

The Strictly Come Dancing champion was pictured on a night out with his dance partner Oti Mabuse on Friday night (February 7) at the Sanctum Soho Hotel in London.

In photos obtained by The Sun, Eliza Marsland was spotted not wearing her ring on Tuesday (February 11).

Read more: Kelvin Fletcher's wife unfollows him on Instagram after late night out with Oti Mabuse

It comes after it was reported that Eliza had unfollowed Kelvin on Instagram after he enjoyed a night out until 3am with Oti.

Kelvin is still currently following Eliza, with whom he has two small children, Marnie, three, and son Milo, one.

I've felt a little bit guilty being away from them so I definitely want to take them away and just see them and hold them.

It was also claimed that Eliza was upset to see pictures of the pair out.

A source told The Sun: "Kelvin and Eliza’s relationship has really been hit by his Strictly success.

"On Monday morning she told him enough was enough and deleted him from social media because she didn’t want to look at pictures of him anymore. He’s desperately trying to salvage what they have.

Kelvin and Oti enjoyed a night out on Friday (Credit: SplashNews.com)

"They’ve barely seen each other since he won Strictly in December and seeing him out late with Oti hasn’t helped."

Kelvin met Eliza at school and she was the first girl he ever kissed.

They lost touch for a while as she went to uni and he found fame on Emmerdale but they met again by chance in a bar in Manchester.

The couple married in 2015, and they welcomed daughter Marnie in August 2016, followed by son Milo in December 2018.

Kelvin previously admitted he felt guilty spending time away from his family while doing Strictly.

Kelvin and Oti won Strictly last year (Credit: BBC)

Read more: Kelvin Fletcher celebrates his birthday during the Strictly Come Dancing tour

He told Hello! magazine: "I've felt a little bit guilty being away from them so I definitely want to take them away and just see them and hold them.

"I'm going to go and cuddle my wife, cuddle my mum and dad and my brothers are here. I think I need five minutes just to take stock really.

"It still feels just so surreal, and when you don't expect something and it happens it's just really quite hard to take. I wish I had more words in my vocabulary to explain how I feel."

Ent Daily has contacted reps for Kelvin for comment.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.