Katie Price jokes ex Kris is 'selling her old knickers on eBay or wearing them himself'

Relations between Katie Price and ex-boyfriend Kris Boyson appear to have turned sour following their split last year.

The model – who has flown back from her New Year trip to Thailand with son Harvey – is furious that she hasn't got all of her stuff back from Kris.

Items missing include make-up, designer clothing and her underwear.

Katie and Kris split in November and she has claimed he hasn't given her all of her stuff back (Credit: Splash News)

Katie is now said to be wondering what Kris is doing with her possessions and has joked that he is "wearing her knickers".

Read more: X Factor star Christopher Maloney hospitalised for mystery illness

She is even said to be worried that he might sell them on eBay.

She’s joking she has no idea what he wants with it – saying: 'He’s either wearing my knickers or selling everything on eBay.'

A source told The Sun: "Katie’s fuming as she still hasn’t got all of her stuff back off Kris. She claims he’s still got a load of make-up, a Kenzo jumper, some shoes, designer tops and her underwear."

Katie is keeping an eye on eBay in case Kris sells her old knickers (Credit: Splash News)

They added: "She’s joking she has no idea what he wants with it – saying: 'He’s either wearing my knickers or selling everything on eBay.' She’s sure he’s keeping her stuff out of spite."

Read more: Patsy Palmer in talks to appear in her own reality TV show

Katie apparently sent a friend over to collect her belongings, but has noticed "a few things are missing".

The source added: "She’s telling friends he wouldn’t be the first ex to sell her old stuff on eBay and she’s keeping an eye out."

Katie and Kris initially split after she reportedly cheated on him with Charles Drury (Credit: Splash News)

The pair initially split in August after Katie is said to have cheated on him with toyboy Charles Drury.

He later rated her a "one out of ten" in bed.

Katie and Kris reunited only to split again just days after she was declared bankrupt in November.

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of our story.