Katie Price furiously slams rehab claims after being spotted outside The Priory

Furious Katie Price has unleashed a foul-mouthed rant to fans after she was pictured leaving a famous rehab centre.

Katie, 41, was snapped outside The Priory this week but has insisted she is mentally stable and was not there for any kind of treatment.

The fiery mum-of-five has said she had to undergo a "psych test" in order to film her Quest Red reality series Katie Price: My Crazy Life, so had visited the hospital to do it.

Katie Price has ranted on Instagram after being seen at The Priory (Credit: Instagram/ @officialkatieprice)

In an Instagram video, Katie said: "When you do TV you have to see a psych, because of everyone hanging themselves and committing suicide you have to make sure you're mentally stable.

"And I am. The media need to get off my back. Stop writing [bleep].

"I'm not in The Priory for any reason other than so I can film my show. So [expletive] yourself and leave me alone."

Katie found herself on a downward spiral last year, which included relationship woes and ended in her being declared bankrupt in December.

But the former glamour model is determined to build herself back up again and get firmly back on track with her finances.

Katie recently revealed that she was going to change her phone number and take a step back from public life, in an effort to "start fresh".

She said on Instagram: "Just to let people know I'm changing my number and starting a new email, fresh start needed.

"Any friends DM your number. I've decided to be more private and start fresh!"

The star kicked off 2020 in Thailand before jetting out to the French Alps for her first music gig in several years.

Katie, who has always hoped to launch a successful pop career, performed at the Klub Summit UK Garage Festival.

She is also holding make-up masterclasses around the UK and has confirmed that Katie Price: My Crazy Life will be returning to screens this year.

Taking to Instagram, she recently said: "So excited to announce that #KPMyCrazyLife will be back for a new series in the summer!"

Fans were quick to comment, with one saying: "Oh brilliant, things will look up for you now."

Another said: "Yeah so pleased to read this, I do enjoy your show."

A third added: "Hope things settle down and it's a much better year for you all.""

Katie is also throwing herself into family life and, last week, it was business as usual as she did the school run.

The star shared a picture of five-year-old daughter Bunny with her Instagram followers, telling them: "Bunny loving the fact her hair can go in a ponytail for school this morning."

