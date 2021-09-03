Katie Price has been spotted with fiancé Carl Woods, after allegedly being assaulted by a man in her home.

The former glamour model, 42, was taken to hospital late last month to be treated following the attack.

During the altercation, Katie claims to have suffered from a bruised face and a bust lip.

Katie Price has been pictured with fiancé Carl Woods in East Sussex (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Katie Price spotted with fiancé Carl Woods

In photos obtained by the MailOnline, the pair were pictured arriving at her home in East Sussex.

A police car accompanied Katie and Carl up to the house.

The photos mark the first time the pair have been spotted together in public since her assault.

Shortly after the incident, which saw police called at 1.30 am last Monday, the reality star fled her home.

Katie sustained minor facial injuries, including a bruised face, in the alleged attack.

She also revealed that her “face was all puffy” during an interview with The Sun.

Katie sustained facial injuries during the attack (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Speaking to the publication, she added: “I ran away after being punched – I ran to Harvey’s house nearby and have now done damage to my feet, which I previously injured. I can’t say any more.”

A man in his 30s was arrested on suspicion of assault, theft and coercive control.

He has since been released on bail until next month.

Katie vows to never let anyone ‘destroy’ her

Meanwhile, Katie opened up about her past struggles in a podcast before her alleged assault.

Speaking to Simon Thomas in his Life, Interrupted podcast, the reality star vowed to never let anyone else “destroy her” again.

She also admitted that she had finally taken control over her life, after being made the “villain” in her divorce from Peter Andre.

She told Simon: “Do you know what, it’s the first time in 10 years I’m in control of my life and love me or hate me, if it wasn’t for my situation I wouldn’t have been able to start creating this Harvey’s Law.

“And I’m all for helping people and using my position to be able to help others, especially like Harvey with the disability and to raise more awareness and do what I can now.

“I’m lucky enough to have turned my life around. I am here, I’m switched on and I feel brand new, and no one will ever, ever destroy me again.”

In addition, Katie shared: “You know I’ve made mistakes in the past, of course I have, but then people don’t realise I was suffering at the same time. There’s always reasons why people do things and you rebel.

“I can only apologise that sometimes I acted the way I did because I was hurting and I didn’t know how else to let it out.”

ED! has approached Katie’s representative for further comment.

