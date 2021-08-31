Katie Price: “No one will ever, ever destroy me again” – heartbreaking words before alleged assault

Tragic Katie Price vowed to never let anyone “destroy” her ever again in a new podcast interview – before her recent alleged assault.

Katie, 43, made the claim as she spoke to Simon Thomas in his Life, Interrupted podcast prior to the incident.

In the chat, Katie admitted feeling she finally had control over her life again after being made the “villain” in her divorce from Peter Andre.

She also explained that she has carried on trying to be positive despite the negativity around her as she tries to pass Harvey’s Law through parliament.

Katie Price, victim of an alleged assault earlier this month, has been campaigning for online abuse from social media users and trolls to be made illegal.

She named the petition after her eldest child Harvey, 19, due to the abuse he has been subjected to over the years.

Harvey suffers from several health conditions including autism, partial blindness, and Prader-Willi syndrome.

She told Simon: “Do you know what, it’s the first time in 10 years I’m in control of my life and love me or hate me, if it wasn’t for my situation I wouldn’t have been able to start creating this Harvey’s Law.

“And I’m all for helping people and using my position to be able to help others, especially like Harvey with the disability and to raise more awareness and do what I can now.

“I’m lucky enough to have turned my life around. I am here, I’m switched on and I feel brand new, and no one will ever, ever destroy me again.

“You know I’ve made mistakes in the past, of course I have, but then people don’t realise I was suffering at the same time. There’s always reasons why people do things and you rebel.

“I can only apologise that sometimes I acted the way I did because I was hurting and I didn’t know how else to let it out.”

And when asked what she would tell her younger self now Katie cited her issues with trust and relationships.

She said: “There’s two actually. I would say find out more about people before you work with them. And when it comes to men just don’t jump into relationships and rush things, take your time.

“Other than that I can’t knock my career. It’s taken me to places around the world with lots of job experiences I’ve done. I love what I do, I love doing reality, I love doing my books. I love meeting people and I love creating products for people, and I’m just going to carry on like that.

“I’m happy and I’m in a good place. No one is ever going to come near to destroy that again.”

