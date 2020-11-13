Katie Price has shown son Harvey in a heartflet video, urging people to donate to Children in Need.

Mum-of-five Katie, 42, posted the video of her 18-year-old son on Instagram.

And, with the fundraiser happening tonight on BBC One (Friday November 13), he urged people to dig deep and donate.

Harvey asked people to donate to Children in Need (Credit: Instagram)

What did Katie Price show in the Children in Need video?

Katie posted the video, which showed Harvey holding up a hand-drawn poster.

The cute drawing featured Pudsey the bear, and a message to all of Katie’s followers.

It read: “Children in Need. Please donate. Love Harvey xxx.”

He also spoke the same message to followers.

“Children in Need, Please donate. Love Harvey, kiss kiss kiss,” he said.

Katie Price has a special bond with her eldest son Harvey (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What does Harvey Price suffer from?

The teenager was keen to do his bit for the annual fundraiser, which aims to help kids all over the world.

Last year, Children in Need raised over £50million to help kids like Harvey.

Katie’s son is partially blind, autistic and has Prader-Willi syndrome.

The condition has physical symptoms, including learning difficulties, behavioural problems and constant hunger, which could lead to ‘dangerous’ weight gain.

Katie is said to be pushing forward with Harvey’s Law (Credit: John Rainford/Cover Images)

Katie’s determined to push for Harvey’s Law

Proud mum Katie has been fighting for Harvey’s Law, which is to tackle online bullying.

Last week, Katie, who was in the Maldives with her partner Carl Woods, was horrified when a new video surfaced online mocking her and Harvey.

In it, a couple mimicked the mother and son, with the man featured in the video wearing makeup in order to deliver a cruel impersonation.

A source told the Daily Star: “Now she’s returned it’s all systems go.

“If anything it’s empowered her to keep going and puts why she’s fighting so hard at the forefront of her mind.”

