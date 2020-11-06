Katie Price has vowed to find the couple who mocked her son Harvey in a video that went viral on social media.

Mum-of-five Katie, 42, took to Instagram as she returned from her holiday in the Maldives to warn the couple – who are still at large – that she “would not stop” until she finds them.

She also begged fans to help her to find the man and woman in the video.

What happened in the video mocking Katie Price and Harvey?

Social media users were disgusted when it emerged that a couple had mocked Katie and 18-year-old Harvey.

The man in the video blacked-up his skin, while the woman asked him what he says to someone who’s mocking him.

It was then the character said: “Hello you [bleep],” referencing Katie and Harvey’s appearance on Loose Women in 2016.

Following news that a man was arrested yesterday (November 5) and is helping police with their enquiries, Katie has now let rip.

Katie says she won’t stop until she finds them (Credit: Instagram)

What did Katie say about the people in the video?

On her way back from her sun-kissed holiday, Katie took to her Instastories to appeal for help.

“Hi guys, I just thought I’d make it clear that I’m looking for those two people who have done that disgusting video of me and Harvey.”

Somebody must know them – their faces are so visible. Please let us know.

“People are getting confused thinking they’ve been arrested.

“No, they haven’t been arrested – the person who’s been arrested is the person who shared the video.

“Somebody must know them – their faces are so visible. Please let us know.”

Boyfriend Carl Woods also appealed for help (Credit: Instagram)

What else did Katie say?

Katie also issued a stern warning for the couple.

“The police are looking for them and they will be found, and they will be prosecuted,” she said.

“So if you are watching this video and you are the people in the video, you might as well hand yourself in.

“We won’t stop until you’re found.”

