Katie Price slams ‘disrespectful’ Loose Women as she addresses a return

Former glamour model Katie Price has aired her grievance with the ITV show Loose Women, and it’s brutal.

Katie appeared as a regular panellist on the ITV show between 2015 and 2018 but has not been seen there since.

Her ex-husband, Peter Andre and their son, Junior Andre, have both appeared on the show this year, and during Junior’s interview, Katie was not mentioned at all.

Now the star has spoken out about the daytime programme on her podcast, and she has a bone to pick with the ITV team.

Will Katie Price return to Loose Women?

On a recent episode of her podcast, The Katie Price Show, where she talks about her life and what’s going on with her sister Sophie, she answered a fan question about Loose Women.

The fan question was: “What did you think of your experience on Loose Women? Would you ever go back on?”

This hit a sore point for the podcaster.

Katie jabbed: “I’m going to throw it back – would they ever have me back on? Although they did [bleep] me off when Junior was on it, not even asking a question ‘how’s your mum?’ and all of that. Very disrespectful.”

I’m going to throw it back – would they ever have me back on?

Her family on the show

Junior appeared on Loose Women for a solo interview last month to talk about his new music. The panel asked if his father, Peter, was proud and how he is following in his footsteps. They completely snubbed Katie and her career as a singer, among other things.

Katie continued: “But would I be a presenter on it? To be honest, I’ve been there and done it so probably not, no. So I would turn that down.”

Shortly after Junior’s appearance, she took to social media to air her annoyance on it. On TikTok, she said: “Isn’t it weird? I was in Big Brother with Nadia [Sawalha]. I presented with all the other ones on Loose Women.”

She hit out that it was only mentions of “Pete” and nothing about her.

The show has a revolving door of regular presenters and occasionally brings on a special guest in the role, but from the sounds of it, fans shouldn’t hold their breath waiting for her return.

