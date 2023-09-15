Junior Andre, the son of singer Peter Andre and model Katie Price, made his first solo interview appearance on Loose Women today (September 15) – but some fans were left pretty unhappy.

Junior first appeared on the show when he was 11, along with some of the other panellists’ children.

Now 18, the singer was on the show to talk about his start in the music industry.

Junior Andre joins the Loose Women

Junior stepped onto the panel show to discuss his new single Only One. However, viewers soon commented that the panel made no reference to his mother and that all questions or references to family were about his dad or siblings.

One of the first questions from Nadia Sawalha asked: “What did your dad say when you left the house? We have had him sat here often, was he jealous?”

Junior joked: “He was like: ‘Are you replacing me now?'”

Jane Moore also stated that his dad Peter started singing at the same age he was now and asked if Peter was “wary” about him getting into the business.

Junior revealed that at the age of 15 he realised he wanted to craft a career as a singer – something his mum Katie has also tried her hand at. However, the panel didn’t mention it.

In fact, when Peter and Katie were together, they released an album of duets. She also tried her hand at Eurovision many moons ago…

Junior did mention his mother, referencing that he got his good looks from both his mum and his dad, but the panel didn’t ask after her. Their only nod to her was at the end of the interview when they concluded with a well-wishes message to his “whole family”.

Viewers react

Fans were puzzled by the lack of acknowledgement of his mother.

One posted on X, formerly Twitter, said: “Why are the @loosewomen not mentioning Katie? #LooseWomen.” Another said: “Looks like Mum Katie got cancelled. Didn’t she used to be a Loose Women panellist? Junior was lovely, so she must have done something right.”

“Let’s not forget his mother is also a singer!!! #LooseWomen,” an onlooker commented.

Another fan clearly didn’t mind and said: “Nice to see Peter Andre’s son Junior on Loose Women, all grown up now, 1st single released. Another star in the making.”

