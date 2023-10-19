Katie Price drops baby bombshell just days after ex Peter Andre announced happy news

Katie Price revealed she would love to have another baby just days after her ex-husband Peter Andre announced he was expecting with wife Emily.

Katie and Peter, who were married for four years, share children Junior and Princess Andre. Prior to Peter, Katie had Harvey Price with former footballer Dwight Yorke. With Katie’s third husband, Kieran Hayler, she welcomed two more children, Jett and Bunny.

Last week (October 12), Peter revealed was “delighted to share” on Instagram that he and Emily were having another child together. They already have a son, Theo, and a daughter, Amelia.

Katie Price said having another baby is a ‘no-brainer’

During the latest episode of her podcast, The Katie Price Show, Katie’s sister, Sophie, asked if she’d like another baby, to which Katie replied: “Yes!”

“I would love another baby or more, that’s just a no-brainer,” the former glamour model said. “I’m just very maternal, I love babies.”

When Sophie stated Katie was the more maternal sibling, she remarked: “I love it.” That said, Katie realises that having and bringing up a child when you are older is a challenge.

“Try and have them as late as I have. I started young – just remember as you get older it’s not easy,” she told listeners.

Katie admits to wanting more children on her podcast (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Katie enjoys a ‘hectic’ household

While making an appearance on GB News earlier this year in January, Katie opened up about caring for her oldest son Harvey her whole life.

“Any carer out there, or nurse, I give you so much respect because I don’t think a lot of people appreciate the hard work that goes into looking after someone like Harvey,” she said.

“Generally, there’s a lot of people out there who know I’ve done it on my own and how hard work he is. And I wouldn’t change it for anything,” Katie added.

Katie has looked after Harvey his whole life (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Despite raising five children, the reality star admitted she wouldn’t have it any other way. “My house is hectic, full of kids, animals, and I would not change it!” she stated.

