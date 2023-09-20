Katie Price launches attack on ‘cruel’ Loose Women: ‘They hate me’

In Katie Price news, the former glamour model has slammed Loose Women stars as “cruel”.

Katie‘s comments come in the wake of her son’s appearance on the ITV show when she wasn’t mentioned by the panelists.

Junior Andre – whose father is 1990s pop fave Peter – made his first solo telly interview showing last Friday (September 15).

Junior Andre smiles during his Loose Women appearance last week (Credit: Loose Women YouTube)

Katie Price news

By comparison, dad Peter was referred to during Junior’s chat with Kaye Adams, Nadia Sawalha, Judi Love and Jane Moore.

And Junior himself did mention his mum, saying he got his looks from both of his parents.

But it seems not popping up in conversation from the Loose Women regulars rankled with Katie.

And she claimed in a TikTok tirade that the reason for that is because they “hate” her.

Katie Price: ‘Junior was obviously told not to talk about me’ (Credit: Splashnews.com)

‘It is so cruel’

Narked mum-of-five Katie, 45, took to TikTok to complain about not being shouted out: “Isn’t it weird? I was in Big Brother with Nadia I presented with all the other ones on Loose Women.

“Not one mention about [Junior’s] mum. Not one mention about: ‘Is your mum proud of you?’ It was all Pete, Pete, Pete, Pete, Pete.”

It was all Pete, Pete, Pete, Pete, Pete.

She continued: “He was obviously told not to talk about me. It is so cruel. But that’s what this industry is like!”

Later in the same video address, Katie brought the subject up with daughter Princess, whose dad is also Peter.

“I had to just confess to everyone how on Loose Women they didn’t even mention me considering I worked with them,” Katie added.

She continued: “I said I am in his life, I do see him and I do speak to him, and we all do. But our whole family are left out of everything because they hate me.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Junior Andre (@officialjunior_andre)

In other Junior news, the 18-year-old has teased appearing on I’m A Celebrity one day, just like his folks.

Asked about taking part in reality show, he told OK!: I’m too young and there’s a lot I want to get under my belt first.”

He added: “But if the show’s still running further down the line, then why not? I could end up meeting someone on that show and having kids from the jungle. Maybe there will be a family trend there – ha!”

Read more: Loose Women viewers spot something missing as Katie Price’s son Junior appears on show

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.