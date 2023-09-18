Peter Andre and Katie Price’s son Junior teases I’m A Celeb stint – just like his famous parents

Junior Andre has teased he could be heading on I’m A Celebrity… – just like his famous parents.

The 18-year-old singer is the son of reality TV icon Katie Price and Aussie singer Peter Andre. Katie and Pete met almost 20 years ago and fell in love as contestants on the ITV show.

And, apparently, Junior could be following in their footsteps as he eyes up the iconic Aussie reality show.

Junior’s mum and dad met on I’m A Celeb (Credit: ITV)

Junior Andre hints at I’m A Celeb appearance

Taking a leaf out of his dad’s book, Junior is currently trying to make it big in the music industry. He dropped his first single last year and recently released his brand new tune, Only One.

At the launch of the track, he spoke to OK! and was quizzed on whether he’d ever be interested in taking part in any reality TV shows.

I feel like I’ve got to do I’m A Celeb!

“I feel like I’ve got to do [I’m A Celeb] for the culture, but not yet,” he replied, while laughing. “I’m too young and there’s a lot I want to get under my belt first.”

Junior went on: “But if the show’s still running further down the line, then why not? I could end up meeting someone on that show and having kids from the jungle. Maybe there will be a family trend there – ha!”

Junior is Katie’s son – so will he follow in her footsteps? (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Junior Andre ’embarrassed’ by Katie

It comes after Junior’s mum Katie Price has revealed that he is “embarrassed” by her dress sense and language.

Katie made the statement about Junior while appearing on her new podcast, The Katie Price Show, hosted alongside her sister Sophie.

Sophie asked whether Katie thinks her children are embarrassed by her behaviour. “Junior can be,” she replied. “But I’ve explained to Junior you can’t change who I am. I am where I am because I am different-minded. I’m not boring, I don’t hold back, I live in the moment and some of my dress choices if I go on a red carpet or because I’m filthy-minded, I think that can embarrass him.”

