Katie Price and new boyfriend Carl Woods 'set for his and hers teeth in Turkey'

Katie Price is currently in Turkey to sort out her teeth with her new love, former Love Island star Carl Woods.

And the former glamour model, 42, is apparently set to get new veneers along with her 31-year-old toyboy.

The pair are reportedly set for 'his and hers' veneer procedures.

A source told The Sun that Katie's had problems with her existing veneers for some time.

However, the insider also insists that Carl is paying for his own set.

Katie Price is currently on holiday in Turkey with daughter Princess, son Junior and new boyfriend Carl Woods to sort her teeth (Credit: YouTube Katie Price channel)

Katie Price's teeth issues

The source claims: "Katie has had problems with her veneers for years, so she's getting them done again soon - and Carl is coming too.

"He's paying for his own, though - Carl's got his own money."

The news comes just after Katie's ex-boyfriend, Kris Boyson, underwent 'his and hers hair transplants' with new partner Bianca Gascoigne.

This is by no means the first time Katie has jetted off to Turkey for cosmetic procedures.

In 2019 she flew out to undergo a facelift, eyelid operation and a further breast implant revision procedure.

Her trip comes just days after son Harvey Price left hospital (credit Instagram @katieprice)

Katie Price leaves Harvey at home

She was with Kris at the time, who also underwent a nose job during one of their Turkey trips.

Katie is currently there with Carl and two of her children - Princess, 13, and Junior, 15.

She was 'forced' to leave eldest son, Harvey, behind after his recent health battle.

Harvey, 18, suffers from Prader-Willi syndrome and was in the ICU for over a week earlier this month.

Katie got her hair done last week, going from dark to blonde (credit Katie Price YouTube channel)

But a representative for Katie said that she was told not to bring Harvey on the trip on her doctor's orders.

The spokesperson said: "Katie has had to make the heartbreaking decision to keep Harvey at home after doctors advised he should remain in the UK after his most recent hospital stay."

While Harvey remains at Katie's rented Surrey home with his carer, Katie's youngest children - Bunny, five, and Jett, six, are believed to be with their dad Kieran Hayler.

The trip also comes just days after Princess' French bulldog puppy, Rolo, died.

The young pup passed away just three weeks after Katie bought him for Princess' 13th birthday.

Mother and daughter went on to YouTube to describe how the dog met its tragic fate.

According to them, Rolo, suffocated after getting "stuck" under a chair.

