Jedward announce unexpected comeback and Lorraine fans are very divided

Jedward announced their comeback on ITV's Lorraine today (July 27).

Brothers John and Edward Grimes appeared on the show to promote their new album Voice of a Rebel.

Jedward are back (Credit: ITV)

Jedward announce comeback on Lorraine

Speaking to host Christine Lampard, John said: "There are a lot of serious songs on our album."

Edward added: "We recorded the music videos in Los Angeles and decided to be the directors for our own videos because we made four."

Their first single from the new album is called Taste the Heat – and it's out now.

Next month, the boys are planning to drop another single.

In addition, Jedward had planned to tour the UK later this year but unfortunately, it's been postponed due to COVID.

John said: "The thing with music is that all live concerts have been cancelled so we have to reschedule our tour for 2021.

"That will be the year we get to see everyone on the road.

"We love travelling around the UK because there are so many quirky places where we get to stop along the way and get a snack or a cup of tea."

John and Edward have been staying in LA with BFF Tara Reid (Credit: ITV)

Jedward in quarantine

Edward and John are currently quarantining at home in Dublin.

The boys had been staying in LA with their Celebrity Big Brother friend Tara Reid.

Now they're back home, they're trying to spend their time productively while self-isolating.

"We're trying to stay creative and write songs," John continued.

"It's a weird situation to try and adapt to.

"We try and stay active and go out for walks. Some days you feel a little bit low and sometimes you feel healthy and other days you're online to see what everyone's saying.'

Lorraine fans divided

After hearing the news that Jedward is back, delighted Lorraine fans were quick to react on Twitter.

One wrote: "Seeing @planetjedward on #lorraine this morning made my day a lot more better love seeing the on tv need to see more @ITV @lorraine."

Another then added :Wow 22 songs on their album Voice of a Rebel. #lorraine. I cant actually wait for the music video for Extraordinary too #jedward."

Moments later, a third wrote: "It was so good seeing @planetjedward on #Lorraine! Extraordinary music video looks amazing!"

Shortly after, a fourth tweeted: "#lorraine Jedward are looking flawless the new music sounds and looks incredible."

The brothers shot to fame on X Factor (Credit: Cover Images)

Unfortunately, not everyone was happy to see the return of Jedward.

One tweeted: "Just when you think 2020 couldn't get any worse . F@$king Jedward announce a comeback."

Another added: "Just when u think 2020 couldn’t get worse jedward are releasing music See-no-evil monkey they honestly haven’t changed they still act 12 and talk so much shit #lorraine."

Then a third wrote: "Just when you think 2020 couldn’t get any worse you learn about the return of Jedward."

Awkward.

The boys want to launch their own TV show (Credit: Splash News)

Jedward talkshow?

Although the twins are focusing on their music, they're also looking to branch out into other sectors.

Edward explained: "We're looking into doing more TV, so we've been contacting production companies and having meetings to pitch new TV formats.

"I feel like being a household name, it's good to move into he future because we can't always just be these teen pop stars."

The brothers explained that they hope to launch a talkshow similar to James Corden's Late Late Show.

"We'll b coming to the ITV studios soon," teased John.

Watch. this space!

Lorraine is on ITV, weekdays at 9am.

