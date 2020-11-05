Katie Price pleads for help as she reveals son Harvey weighs 28 stone

Katie Price has asked her social media followers for help after revealing her disabled son Harvey weighs 28 stone.

The reality star has always been open about Harvey’s weight struggles as he battles with Prader-Willi Syndrome, an under active thyroid and diabetes.

But it appears Katie is doing all she can to help the 18-year-old by pleading with her followers yesterday (November 4).

Katie asked followers for help with son Harvey (Credit: SplashNews)

What did Katie Price say?

Taking to her Instagram Story, Katie shared: “Can anybody help I’m looking to rent a treadmill and rowing machine for Harvey that can take his weight – 28 and a half stone and other gym bits.

“Through lockdown I have to make sure he can exercise at home, please help, DM me.”

Katie has been just as open about her struggles with Harvey in the past.

Last year, the former glamour model told fans she had “no option” but to put the teenager into residential care.

Katie pleaded with followers on Instagram (Credit: YouTube)

She said on her reality show: “I don’t want him to go, but the doctors and my mum say it is the best thing for him.”

Katie added: “What they can offer Harvey that I can’t, is daily exercise, a food plan, he can’t go into the cupboards and eat.

“He’ll socialise with his friends, it’s more freedom for him.

“He is 16 and I guess I’m the selfish one because I want to keep him here with me all the time.”

Harvey suffers from Prader-Willi Syndrome (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Harvey’s health struggles

The teen suffers from Prader-Willi Syndrome, is partially blind, autistic and has learning and behavioural difficulties.

Meanwhile, back in July, Harvey was rushed into hospital with breathing problems and a soaring temperature.

Katie previously opened up about how distressing it was to see her son being taken away by doctors.

The mum-of-five explained Harvey shouted: “I want my mummy” as medical staff took him into intensive care.

She also revealed that due to coronavirus restrictions she wasn’t able to be in his hospital room with him.

However, the hospital stint reportedly left Katie more determined than ever to help her son lose weight.

An insider told The Mirror: “Harvey’s meds leave him with an insatiable appetite – Katie is constantly battling!

“But now, with the help of a specialist, Katie hopes to be able to help maintain Harvey’s weight for the immediate future.”

