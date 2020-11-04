Katie Price shows off radiant tan and very white teeth as she enjoys Maldives holiday

Katie Price has showed off her radiant tan as she enjoys her Maldives getaway with boyfriend Carl Woods.

The couple have been soaking up the sunshine after they jetted off to the Maldives last month.

And Katie stunned her followers by flaunting her golden glow and very white teeth in a selfie.

What did Katie Price say?

Katie wrote alongside the image: “Bronzed and ready to come home last few days @radissonbluresortmaldives then back to my babies.”

Fans gushed over Katie’s glow with one writing: “You look perfect, natural beauty.”

Another said: “You look amazing girl.”

Katie Price has enjoyed a relaxing break in the Maldives (Credit: YouTube)

One added: “You look so healthy and happy.”

Katie recently hit back at trolls who questioned why she was enjoying a luxury holiday in the Maldives.

She had shared a photo of herself and Carl in bed at their resort.

Katie wrote: “In this big comfy bed enjoyed the sun had a massage.

“Now chillaxing watching Netflix at the amazing @radissonbluresortmaldives with the absolute best gentleman that has ever entered my life @carljwoods, pure love.”

Katie defended her Maldives holiday with boyfriend Carl (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Katie hits back at trolls

However, after criticism over her holiday, Katie commented on the post: “I shouldn’t have to justify why I’m away beside think I deserve a nice time considering what I’ve been through.

“So yes I will enjoy my time away.”

Meanwhile, recent reports claimed Katie can’t wait to take a new pregnancy test when she’s back in the UK.

Katie and Carl have revealed their desire to have children (Credit: YouTube)

The loved up couple have both said they’d like to start a family together.

A source told The Sun: “After almost three weeks in the Maldives she’s convinced she’s pregnant – they’ve had a really romantic holiday and haven’t been able to keep their hands off each other.

“They’ve had the best time and have loved every minute together – Katie can’t wait to take the test to see if she’s going to be a mum again.

“She’s been so happy and relaxed in the Maldives and hopes the stress-free environment has helped her to fall pregnant.”

