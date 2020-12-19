Katie Price is said to be “devastated” after almost 6,000 people signed a petition to ban her from having pets.

The former glamour model, 42, has had several pets die under unfortunate circumstances in recent years.

She has lost two horses, three dogs and a chameleon within the last few years.

In fact, two of the dogs and both of the horses tragically died after they each were run over in individual accidents.

Princess’ bulldog puppy died this summer

Princess’ puppy Rolo died accidentally after he got trapped under an electric chair at Katie’s home.

Katie loves her animals and to say otherwise is incorrect, unjust and unkind. It couldn’t be further from the truth.

Katie’s rep told The Sun that Katie loves animals and is devastated by the online petition.

The rep said: “It comes as a devastating blow as it is wholly biased, based on hearsay not actual fact.

“Katie loves her animals and to say otherwise is incorrect, unjust and unkind. It couldn’t be further from the truth.”

The petition was launched shortly after news broke that French bulldog pup Rolo had died in July.

The Katie Price petition argues: ‘This isn’t a single family tragedy’

The petition statement includes: “A puppy has died in the last 24 hours in Katie Price’s care, she bought this puppy for her 13-year-old child the weeks ago.”

“In the last five years, more animals have died from lack of care. Horses, dogs, cats, lizards, hedgehogs. This isn’t a single family tragedy. It’s a common thing in Katie Price’s home.”

“Two dogs have been run over. Puppies were found dead drowning in a neglected swimming pool. A horse was run over on a motorway.

Finally, it claims: “Animals just go missing in her home never to be seen again.”

PETA has spoken out against Katie being allowed to have pets.

And the organisation recently told ED! it believes her to be “totally out of touch” for promoting real animal fur on Instagram.

Katie’s boyfriend Carl Woods, 31, recently gifted her a new French bulldog puppy.

She’s called it Precious and showed it off across her social media channels.

In addition to the new puppy, she also has a trained guard dog called Blade and a hairless cat called Hagrid.

Meanwhile boyfriend Carl has a small rescue dog from Romania called Sid.

A keen horse rider, Katie is also believed to still own at least one horse.

