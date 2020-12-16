Princess Andre mocks mum Katie Price’s four driving bans and jokes she’s likely to get arrested

Princess Andre has mocked her mum Katie Price in a new video.

The 13-year-old daughter of Katie, 42, and Peter Andre, 47, took multiple swipes at her former glamour model mother.

As Katie and her boyfriend Carl Woods, 31, played a game of Mrs and Mrs, Princess couldn’t help but poke fun at Katie.

One of the questions included who would more likely be arrested – Katie or Carl.

A giggling Princess said definitely her mum.

Katie and Carl laughed at Princess’ observations (Credit: YouTube)

Princess poked fun at her mum’s driving bans

But Katie hit back with: “You’re only saying that because of my four driving bans… I’ve never been actually arrested.”

Laughing, Princess rolled her eyes and said: “Four driving bans!”

She later asked who was most likely to get a speeding ticket, before pointing directly at her mum.

“You’ve had how many speeding tickets?” Princess asked.

A fed up looking Katie said: “I don’t know.”

Princess with her little sister Bunny (Credit: YouTube)

And they all giggled at Katie’s singing

Princess went on to say that Katie definitely couldn’t sing, but sister Bunny, six, disagreed.

Katie burst into a song, leaving Princess, Bunny and Carl cringing.

And both Bunny and Princess agreed that Katie would be ‘most likely to poop herself’ over Carl.

Katie and Carl met in lockdown and claim to have never spent a day apart from one another since.

They’ve both said they’d love to try for a baby, and aren’t ‘being careful.’

Princess Andre took several swipes at her mum Katie Price (Credit: YouTube)

She’s said she hopes to marry Carl, but has banned him from proposing to her this Christmas.

While promoting her new bath bomb range, Katie says there’s ‘no way’ she’s getting a festive proposal.

She told The Sun: “There is no way he will give me a ring at Christmas – it is too cliché.

“He will do it when I least expect it.”

Meanwhile in their joint YouTube video, Katie tells Carl to ignore online trolls.



The former Love Island star says he’s constantly harassed online by often anonymous users for dating Katie.

Carl said: “Obviously I don’t like them… it is hard… I get wound up… the abuse I get for just having your mum as my girlfriend is ridiculous. Incessant, daily, horrific stuff.

“If you don’t become resilient and ignore it – it will literally eat you alive.”

