katie price and princess andre
News

Princess Andre mocks mum Katie Price’s four driving bans and jokes she’s likely to get arrested

Princess doesn't hold back!

By Laura Hannam
| Updated:

Princess Andre has mocked her mum Katie Price in a new video.

The 13-year-old daughter of Katie, 42, and Peter Andre, 47, took multiple swipes at her former glamour model mother.

As Katie and her boyfriend Carl Woods, 31, played a game of Mrs and Mrs, Princess couldn’t help but poke fun at Katie.

One of the questions included who would more likely be arrested – Katie or Carl.

A giggling Princess said definitely her mum.

katie price and carl woods
Katie and Carl laughed at Princess’ observations (Credit: YouTube)

Princess poked fun at her mum’s driving bans

But Katie hit back with: “You’re only saying that because of my four driving bans… I’ve never been actually arrested.”

Laughing, Princess rolled her eyes and said: “Four driving bans!”

Read more: Katie Price upsets Peter Andre fans as she boasts about Carl Woods

She later asked who was most likely to get a speeding ticket, before pointing directly at her mum.

“You’ve had how many speeding tickets?” Princess asked.

A fed up looking Katie said: “I don’t know.”

princess andre and bunny
Princess with her little sister Bunny (Credit: YouTube)

And they all giggled at Katie’s singing

Princess went on to say that Katie definitely couldn’t sing, but sister Bunny, six, disagreed.

Katie burst into a song, leaving Princess, Bunny and Carl cringing.

Read more: Katie Price slammed by fans as she shows off new ‘designer puppy’

And both Bunny and Princess agreed that Katie would be ‘most likely to poop herself’ over Carl.

Katie and Carl met in lockdown and claim to have never spent a day apart from one another since.

They’ve both said they’d love to try for a baby, and aren’t ‘being careful.’

carl woods with katie price
Princess Andre took several swipes at her mum Katie Price (Credit: YouTube)

She’s said she hopes to marry Carl, but has banned him from proposing to her this Christmas.

While promoting her new bath bomb range, Katie says there’s ‘no way’ she’s getting a festive proposal.

She told The Sun: “There is no way he will give me a ring at Christmas – it is too cliché.

“He will do it when I least expect it.”

Meanwhile in their joint YouTube video, Katie tells Carl to ignore online trolls.

The former Love Island star says he’s constantly harassed online by often anonymous users for dating Katie.

Carl said: “Obviously I don’t like them… it is hard… I get wound up… the abuse I get for just having your mum as my girlfriend is ridiculous. Incessant, daily, horrific stuff.

“If you don’t become resilient and ignore it – it will literally eat you alive.”

What do you think? Let us know on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.

Related Topics

Trending Articles

Andrea McLean leaving Loose Women
Andrea McLean leaving Loose Women: Viewers divided over her final episode
Piers Morgan, Craig Revel Horwood and Strictly star Ranvir Singh
Ranvir Singh on Strictly: Piers Morgan hits back as Craig Revel Horwood calls her jive ‘dreadful’
Ranvir Singh to replace Lorraine Kelly next week
Lorraine: Ranvir Singh to replace Lorraine Kelly next week
Linda Lusardi husband Sam
The Real Full Monty on Ice: Linda Lusardi’s husband Sam criticised by viewers
EastEnders star Toby-Alexander Smith ‘is dating Emmerdale actress Amy Walsh’
Gareth Gates stammer Andrea McLean
Gareth Gates: Stammer comment from Andrea McLean divides Loose Women viewers