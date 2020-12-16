katie price fox fur
Katie Price blasted by animal charity as ‘totally out of touch’ for promoting ‘real fox fur’ on social media

Katie is promoting £270 fur cardigans online...

By Laura Hannam
|

Katie Price has been criticised by a leading animal charity for promoting what appears to be real fox fur on social media.

The former glamour model, 42, shared a snap of her snuggling up in a seemingly genuine fur cardigan on Instagram.

Posting in view of her two million plus Instagram followers, Katie shared: “@lanes_of_fur_london My B for Beautiful Handmade Fur from Lanes Of Fur London! Get your stunning handmade pieces for that special person in your life for Christmas.”

But she has turned the comments off, after her previous promotions of fur led to dozens of angry users accusing her of promoting animal cruelty.

The former model promotes many products across social media

PETA (People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals) responded to Katie’s ad with a formal statement.

PETA director Elisa Allen said: “Katie Price turns a deaf ear and a blind eye to the fact that animals feel pain and people have moved on from wearing fur.

“She’s been shown over and over again that her fur purchases mean she’s paying for living, feeling beings of flesh and blood – who are more caring and sensitive than she seems to be – to be bludgeoned, drowned or electrocuted, and skinned.

“The list of stars who reject fur has never been longer, making Price look totally out of touch.”

Katie turned off comments to her latest sponsored ad

According to the Lane of Fur London official website, a real fox fur and wool cardigan can be bought for £270.

The brand also sells coats made out of crocodile skin and hats adorned with raccoon fur bobbles.

Angry viewers were unable to leave a comment on Katie’s latest post, and so took to her previous post to vent.

One unhappy Instagram user commented: “Why on earth would you wear real fur Katie?? Why???”

While another user fumed: “Turning off comments on REAL FUR post after the backlash on last week’s deleted post. We are not stupid!”

Meanwhile, unhappy fans also took to Twitter to share their dismay.

One user tweeted: “Are you endorsing animals being killed for their fur now? @KatiePrice #banfur #AnimalCruelty.”

And a second user raged: “@KatiePrice is promoting fur for the holiday season on @instagram #furismurder @PETAUK Tell Ms Price fur is wrong!”

ED has contacted Katie Price’s representative for comment.

