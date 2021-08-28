Katie Price news: Struggling star cancels first appearance since alleged assault

In latest Katie Price news, the model has pulled out of her first public appearance since allegedly being assaulted at her home.

The former model was due to appear at the LGBT Awards in London last night, but decided she couldn’t face it.

A source told The Sun newspaper: “Katie is devastated and hates to let people down, but is exhausted and can’t face going out.

“She so badly wanted to go but she’s in so much pain, she just can’t.”

A rep for the star said: “I can confirm Katie regrettably won’t be attending tonight’s event, despite her best intentions.”

Katie Price usually attends the awards every year (Credit Splash News)

Katie’s been an avid supporter

Katie annually attends the LGBT awards, and even appeared last year, despite being in a wheelchair with her feet in protective boots.

The mum of five was recovering after smashing both falling from a 25ft wall on holiday in Turkey, followed by an eight-hour operation.

But this year the awards had to go ahead without dedicated supporter Katie.

This star-studded ceremony this year was hosted by Gok Wan and RuPaul’s Drag Race winner Lawrence Chaney.

Gok Wan hosted last night’s ceremony with Lawrence Chaney (Credit Splash News)

Other famous supporters

Anne-Marie and Ellie Goulding, Loose Women’s Denise Welch, Spice Girls singer Mel Chisholm were all on the guest list.

Britain’s Got Talent judge Alesha Dixon, soap stars Beverly Callard and Kieron Richardson, and Love Island’s AJ Pritchard were also expected to attend.

Katie has told friends she is still in pain after the alleged assault and hasn’t been able to sleep all week.

She decided to quit social media after cruel comments from trolls.

What we know about the incident

Katie reportedly fled to the home she recently bought for disabled son Harvey, 19, after the alleged attack.

Katie was taken to hospital with a facial injury after the alleged attack at around 1.30am on Monday.

Essex Police confirmed that a man in his 30s had been arrested on suspicion of assault, theft and coercive and controlling behaviour.

He has since been released on conditional bail until September 20 pending further investigation on all three counts.

