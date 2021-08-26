Katie Price alleged assault case could be dropped as star ‘cannot face court’

Katie Price has reportedly told friends she ‘cannot face another court’ appearance, latest news reports claim.

The mum-of-five was involved in an alleged assault at home earlier this week.

But after speaking to police, Katie is said to be too ‘mentally fragile’ to testify in court.

What’s the latest Katie Price news?

According to The Sun, Katie’s case may be dropped over concerns for her mental health.

A source told the publication: “She absolutely stands by her account of events of that night given to police, but upon reflection isn’t sure she’s mentally strong enough to go through yet another court appearance.

“She doesn’t want to be dragged through the mill, and her private life scrutinised by all and sundry. Katie doesn’t see any other way out.”

The insider also called it a “nightmare situation” for the former glamour model.

Meanwhile, a police spokesman told the paper: “We have a duty of care to gather all evidence relating to this case and our inquiries continue.”

ED! has contacted Katie’s representative for comment.

Katie has appeared in court on a number of occasions over the years.

Last year, she was ordered to pay £250,000 to ex Alex Reid after allegedly showing sex tape footage of him.

The star has also been taken to court for driving offences.

Katie involved in an alleged assault

The news of Katie’s alleged assault was first reported earlier this week.

The reality star fled her home during the incident, which saw police called at 1.30 am on Monday.

She sustained several injuries in the alleged attack.

Following the incident, Katie opened up on being “punched” during the ordeal to The Sun.

She explained: “I’ve got a big bruise, my face is all puffy, and I went to hospital. I’m still all dazed. I’m devastated. I’ve told police that I was assaulted, and am in shock that this happened.

“I ran away after being punched – I ran to Harvey’s house nearby and have now done damage to my feet, which I previously injured. I can’t say any more.”

A man in his 30s was arrested on suspicion of assault, theft and coercive control.

He has since been released on bail until next month.

Meanwhile, Katie has apparently moved in with friends.

