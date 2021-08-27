In latest Katie Price news, the star has reportedly quit social media after receiving trolling over her alleged assault.

The 42-year-old reality star was left with a bruised face and bust lip, following an alleged attack at her Essex home on Monday.

Now, Katie has decided to take a step back from social media for the time being.

Katie Price news: What’s the latest?

The update follows after Katie received a barrage of abuse on a recent snap.

The photo showed youngest daughter Bunny, seven, holding a puppy in her arms.

Following the post, a source told The Sun: “Katie’s taken a step back from social media and has handed everything over to her team.

“She doesn’t need to be seeing trolls’ comments on her Instagram, so she’ll have a break for a few days and leave it all to her team to post.”

Meanwhile, Katie’s representative told The Mirror: “Katie will make a return to her social in due course.”

ED! has contacted the star’s rep for further comment.

Katie’s assault case will ‘not be dropped’

Meanwhile, it comes after reports that Katie has no plans to drop her alleged assault case.

It was previously suggested that she told friends she “cannot face another court” appearance.

However, Katie is adamant the case will go ahead.

Her alleged assault was first reported earlier this week.

The reality star fled her home during the incident, which saw police called at 1.30 am on Monday.

She sustained minor facial injuries, including a bruised face, in the alleged attack.

A man in his 30s was arrested on suspicion of assault, theft and coercive control.

He has since been released on bail until next month.

Opening up on the ordeal, Katie told The Sun: “I’ve got a big bruise, my face is all puffy, and I went to hospital. I’m still all dazed. I’m devastated. I’ve told police that I was assaulted, and am in shock that this happened.

“I ran away after being punched – I ran to Harvey’s house nearby and have now done damage to my feet, which I previously injured. I can’t say any more.”

