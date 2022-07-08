Katie Price has fallen “very sick” on holiday, latest news reports have claimed.

The glamour model and her fiancé Carl Woods flew to Thailand on holiday last week.

And it’s there that Katie is reported to have been struck down.

The reports come after Katie informed fans yesterday (July 7) that she was taking a break from social media for “personal reasons“.

Katie Price news: ‘Sick’ star’s shock announcement

Earlier this week, Katie posted to Instagram and Twitter to explain that she’d be absent from social media for a while.

She didn’t explain why, but she said it was for “personal reasons”.

Katie suddenly got very sick. She has been throwing up and feeling poorly.

“I will be coming off social media for a period of time.

“I need to take time off for personal reasons,” she concluded.

‘Suspected food poisioning’

Now, according to claims in the Mirror, the reason for Katie’s announcement has been “revealed”.

It’s said the star has become “very sick” during her holiday to Thailand,

Katie jetted to Thailand last week with Carl Woods and a source has now claimed that she has been struck down with suspected food poisoning on the trip.

They said: “Katie and Carl have been absolutely loving their time away. Thailand is such a special place for the two of them. The pair have been there for just over a week now.”

However, they went on to allege: “Katie suddenly got very sick. She has been throwing up and feeling poorly. Katie could possibly have got food poisoning, although she’s trying to not let it affect her holiday and time with Carl.”

Real reason for social media break revealed?

Thankfully the source added that Katie is “slowly on the mend”.

Perhaps explaining the social media break, they added: “Katie is hoping she can enjoy the last few days of her holiday without any interruptions and can soon be back to her usual self.”

ED! has contacted a rep for Katie for a comment on this story.

