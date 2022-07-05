Katie Price issues warning to fans on Instagram following ‘outrageous allegations’

Katie Price has taken to Instagram to issue a stark warning to her fans.

The former glamour model, 44, has hit out at an Instagram account that is pretending to be her.

Katie told her follers that the Instagram account is not run or authorised by her.

She then went on to claim that the person responsible for the fake account will be “dealt with accordingly”.

Katie Price on Instagram

TV’s Katie went on a rant about the imposter account on Monday night on her official Instagram stories.

“There is an account pretending to be me and posting some outrageous allegations. This account is NOT me,” she said.

“I am not tagging them because I am not giving them the publicity they so desperately crave. But they will be dealt with accordingly.”

It’s been a tough few weeks for Katie, but it seemed there was light at the end of the tunnel after she managed to avoid jail last week.

The star had appeared in court after allegedly contacting Michelle Penticost, her ex-husband Kieran Hayler‘s fiancée.

Katie Price and Carl Woods reportedly hope to have a child together (Credit: Splashnews)

Following the star receiving the good news, it was reported that she could be set to have another addition to her family.

Carl Woods and Katie have been together for over two years now – and have always been open about wanting a kid together.

A source spoke to the Mirror last week about Carl’s alleged hopes of becoming a father.

“Carl really hopes to be a father in the near future,” they said. “These last few years have been a really challenging period in all angles of Carl’s life, but at this very moment his biggest desire is to become a father.”

The source added: “He would be a great dad and would give his children everything they need and more. Carl is so good around children, he would be such a natural father.”

