Katie Price announced some shock news on her social media accounts today (Thursday, July 7).

The mum-of-five revealed that she will be taking a social media break for a “period of time” and she added that it was for “personal reasons”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katie Price (@katieprice)

Katie Price news: Star taking social media break

Katie took to Twitter and Instagram earlier today to share some news with her followers.

The mum-of-five revealed that she is going to be taking some time away from social media.

“I will be coming off all social media for a period of time,” her post read.

Read more: Katie Price issues warning to fans on Instagram following ‘outrageous allegations’

“I need to take time off for personal reasons,” it continued.

“Thank you to all my loyal fans for always supporting me.”

The post was accompanied by a caption consisting of three red heart emojis on Instagram.

Katie Price divided followers with the news (Credit: YouTube)

Katie’s followers react to shock news

The former glamour model turned off the comments on her Instagram post, but her followers were able to reply to her tweet.

Some showed their support for the star.

Take care of yourself, Katie.

“Look after yourself and the kids. Sending you love and happiness,” one follower wrote.

“Take care and be well, family comes first,” another said.

“Take care of yourself, Katie,” a third tweeted.

Others were less supportive.

“You could just come off it and not announce it…,” one follower suggested.

“Not getting enough attention…. lmao,” another wrote.

“Off you [bleep] then. Should be in prison, toodle pip,” a third tweeted.

Katie hit back over a fake account recently (Credit: Channel 4)

Fake account ‘dealt with accordingly’

Katie’s social media blackout comes just days after she issued her followers with a stark warning.

The star hit out at an Instagram account that is pretending to be her.

Katie informed her followers that the person behind the fake account will be “dealt with accordingly”.

Read more: Who is in the cast of Emmerdale 2022? Meet this year’s full line-up

“There is an account pretending to be me and posting some outrageous allegations. This account is NOT me,” she said on her story.

“I am not tagging them because I am not giving them the publicity they so desperately crave,” she continued.

“But they will be dealt with accordingly.”

It’s another road bump in a difficult few weeks for Katie after she narrowly avoided prison time again.

What do you think of this story? Let us know over on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix