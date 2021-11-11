Katie Price news
Katie Price news: Model to marry fiancé Carl Woods in Vegas this weekend, reports claim

Will it be fourth time lucky for Katie?

By Lynn Carratt
| Updated:

Katie Price is set to tie the knot for the fourth time this weekend, news reports claim.

She is currently in Las Vegas with fiancé Carl Woods.

The 43 year old arrived in Sin City yesterday (November 10) after it was alleged she was “escorted off a plane in New York for refusing to wear a mask”.

Katie Price is said to be tying the knot this weekend (Credit: Splash News)

Katie Price news: Star to marry Carl Woods this weekend

A source told OK! that Katie, who recently left The Priory, is counting down the days to her big day.

And, not only that, the happy couple will be surrounded by his family.

“Katie has picked up the marriage certificate this morning. The couple are planning on getting married in Vegas over the weekend,” said a source.

“She wants a few days to get her tan built up, get her nails done and her hair done before the big day. As well as pick out a dream dress.”

Katie Price and Carl Woods
Katie Price and Carl Woods’ Las Vegas wedding license has been leaked (Splash News)

Who will be at the ceremony?

It is said that star Carl’s parents will be flying out to the States for the ceremony.

But Katie’s mum Amy, who suffers from a terminal lung condition, cannot travel.

It’s also unlikely her younger sister Sophie will join them after she recently became a new mum.

The source added: “When she gets back to the UK, they’ll have a registry office wedding. So she can celebrate with her kids all there and her mum, followed by a big party in Wales.”

The couple are staying at the Planet Hollywood Resort on the famous Las Vegas strip.

Both have shared snaps on social media which see them enjoying their time in the gambling paradise.

Katie Price wedding License
Katie and Carl are said to celebrating at the Planet Hollywood Resort (Credit: Splash News)

Katie’s court date is all set

It’s been a tough few months for mum-of-five Katie. She is set to appear in court on December 15 following her drink-drive arrest. 

She has pleaded guilty to drink driving, driving while disqualified and driving without insurance following her a Sussex car crash that landed her a stint in rehab.

So will it be fourth time lucky for Katie? Let’s hope so.

ED! has contacted a rep for Katie for a comment on this story.

