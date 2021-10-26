Katie Price has started to plan her terminally ill mum Amy’s funeral.

Amy has an incurable lung condition called idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF).

In 2017, doctors told her that she could have three to five years to live.

In her new book, Katie Price: Harvey & Me, Katie opened up about her mum’s condition and she said they’ve spoke about a funeral.

Speaking in her book, which is released today, Katie said: “I had all these thoughts running through my head and all these fears about the future.

“So I can’t even imagine how my mum was feeling. She’s an extremely strong woman.

“I know that she’s accepted it, and even though I’m sure it’s on her mind every day, she doesn’t dwell on it.

“As I said, she’s always been the opposite to me when it comes to things like that.”

Meanwhile, Katie said her mum’s attitude towards the illness has “been the same” as it was when they were told about her son Harvey’s conditions.

Harvey has Prader-Willi syndrome and is paritially blind and has autism.

Katie added: “But I’ve accepted it now because I have to.

“She has an incurable disease and that’s just the reality of it.

“I know it sounds awful, but once we knew the prognosis, I even spoke to my mum about her funeral and what she wants for it.

“I think it’s much easier to organise a funeral if you know what they want.”

Meanwhile, Katie previously said that she had offered to donate one of her lungs to her mum.

Speaking on the Life, Interrupted with Simon Thomas podcast, the star said: “She is waiting to see if she can have a lung transplant.

“I even offered my lung to her but it is not that easy.”

