Katie Price has broken her silence on her drink-drive car crash as she apologised for her actions.

In September, the mum-of-five was involved in a car accident and later pleaded guilty to drink driving, driving whilst disqualified and driving without insurance in court.

Her family issued a statement shortly after the crash, expressing concerns for her “overall mental health”.

Katie entered rehab facility The Priory – where she is receiving treatment – and was recently spotted out on a break with fiancé Carl Woods.

Now, Katie’s family have said she apologises for the incident.

Her family told the Sunday Mirror: “Kate acknowledges and takes full responsibility for her actions. She knows they were wrong and apologises. Kate is deeply loved and she loves her family.

“We are all there for her right now – and her children, who she loves dearly, are giving her strength as a mum.”

Meanwhile, it comes after Katie’s mum Amy issued a statement on the incident and said her daughter “behaved appallingly” when she drove “intoxicated”.

Amy added: “She could have killed herself or someone else’s child. I don’t hide from that and neither does Kate.

“My daughter is mentally unwell. We have no idea what the future holds but what we do know is Kate’s children will read and see every article written.

“The abuse I am seeing on social media says so much for the society we live in. It has become a sad place.”

Katie will face sentencing in December for her crash.

However, until then, reports claim she’s “committed” to “the treatment she signed up to”.

An insider added to The Sun: “Things are much better – she has had an awful lot to deal with but things are calmer for her and she’s making good progress.

“It’s very reassuring for those who love her.”

