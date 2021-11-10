Katie Price has denied that she was “thrown off” a plane because she wasn’t wearing a mask.

A passenger on the same plane as Katie made the claim, which comes after a horrible few months for the 43-year-old mum-of-five.

However, a source has now denied the accusation.

What did the source say about the Katie Price plane incident?

Katie and fiancé Carl Woods are currently enjoying a break in Las Vegas.

A source close to Katie told The Sun: “Katie was on the phone to her kids so had pulled the mask down to be heard more clearly.

“She was just finishing up the call when cabin crew came over and told her she needed to wear the mask over her mouth.”

Asked about the claims from Katie’s fellow passenger, the source added: “Not true. She chose to exit the plane as she hadn’t finished speaking to her kids. She just walked off and got the next flight out – there was no big drama.”

@KatiePrice Just got thrown off our flight from New York to Las Vegas with her boyfriend !! So annoying and embarrassing. Wear your bloody mask was it worth it 🤦‍♀️ — Joanne pickering (@Jopicky) November 9, 2021

What did the holidaymaker say about Katie Price and Carl Woods?

The passenger originally tweeted: “@KatiePrice Just got thrown off our flight from New York to Las Vegas with her boyfriend!!

“So annoying and embarrassing. Wear your bloody mask was it worth it”.

The social media user then added: “Apparently she was asked 4 times to put [a] mask on and she refused when warned she would be taken off the plane she said go on then they had no idea who she was – Carl looked mortified.

“She said to me ‘I didn’t do anything’! Matching cream tracksuits so embarrassing.”

What else happened to Katie Price and Carl Woods?

The passenger then said: “Lol. I wouldn’t lie.

“She apparently had come of a connecting flight.

“The funny thing was she was right back in economy and my hubby and I were lucky enough to be in first so when they brought them past us it was a very weird moment.”

