Katie Price has been delivered a fresh blow following the news that she is about to start IVF for her sixth baby.

The model is already mum to Harvey with Dwight Yorke, Junior and Princess with Peter Andre and Jett and Bunny with Kieran Hayler.

Now, as she’s about to start the costly treatment for a baby with Carl Woods, the model has been hit by more bad news.

Katie Price has had a bit of bad news about her make-up masterclass tour (Credit: Splash News)

Katie Price news: Fresh blow explained

The model has been touring the country with her make-up masterclass recently.

Tickets for the event are priced at £80 each, and it seems they’re not exactly selling like hotcakes.

“Seriously, £80 to look like her? No thanks, I’ll pass,” said one critic on social media.

According to The Sun, her Edinburgh show earlier this month attracted just 12 fans.

She knows it won’t be easy and that treatment can have a lot of side effects but it will be worth it if she and Carl get what they want.

It’s claimed she was mocked online over the turnout.

A show in Bradford is said to have fared even worse.

As a result, a source told YorkshireLive that attendance figures were in the single digits.

“The masterclass today had very few people in attendance.

“There was no queue, no crowds and an estimated around seven to 10 people there that appeared to have booked,” they claimed.

Katie and Carl recently reunited after a reported brief split (Credit: Splash News)

‘She’ll spend whatever it takes’ to have a baby with Carl

Katie is about to start costly IVF, it has been claimed, to have a baby with Carl Woods.

They have been pictured at a fertility clinic, appearing to confirm the reports.

A source told The Sun she’ll do – and spend – whatever it takes to hear the pitter patter of tiny feet once more.

“Katie is desperate to have a baby with Carl and will spend whatever it takes.

“She knows it won’t be easy and that treatment can have a lot of side effects but it will be worth it if she and Carl get what they want.”

However, Katie Price fans will be well aware the model has suffered money problems in the past.

She was declared bankrupt back in 2019, owing a total of £3.2 million to her creditors.

