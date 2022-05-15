Will Young on his porn and alcohol addiction: ‘I was in so much pain I didn’t think I’d make it’

Will Young bravely opened up the death of his twin brother for a Channel 4 documentary that aired earlier this week.

The singer, 43, addressed how alcohol and a dependence on painkillers engulfed his sibling in Losing My Twin Rupert.

But Will has previously spoken publicly about his own struggles, indicating he too understands the traps of addiction.

And after his moving film that was shown on Tuesday (May 11), Will is back on TV this weekend as a Sunday Brunch guest.

Will Young reflected on his late brother’s struggles during his Channel 4 documentary (Credit: Channel4.com)

Will’s previous comments about ‘addictions’

Pop Idol launched Will to household fame when he lasted out over Gareth Gates to win the ITV series in 2002.

But despite all his chart success and adoration from his fans, Will started seeing a therapist in 2004 to help cope with the pressure he was under.

And rather than highlighting issues stemming from a life in the limelight, Will has previously indicated he believes his problems have their origins in right at the start of his life.

He told The Times magazine he saw twin Rupert being treated in an incubator just minutes after they were born.

“I think that created a nervous system that was on edge, and understandably so,” said Will.

“Trauma lies beneath 99.9% of addictions.”

Will Young won Pop Idol in 2002 (Credit: Channel4.com)

Will sought treatment after breakdown

The singer checked into a residential trauma centre in Oxfordshire in 2012 after enduring a terrifying breakdown.

His crisis was so acute he was reportedly unable to recognise his own face in the mirror.

I honestly didn’t know if I was going to make it.

“I had so much pain, I honestly didn’t know if I was going to make it,” Will said at the time.

Therapists reportedly diagnosed Will with PTSD – and to confront his trauma, Will apparently sought the help of a shaman.

Will has spoken in public about how dependence has affected him (Credit: BBC Newsnight)

‘Addicted to porn’

In 2016, Will suggested he has been affected by several forms of dependence as he spoke at National Student Pride.

“I was a love addict, I still am an addict, addicted to porn, certainly addicted to alcohol,” he said.

“I’d never been on a date without having at least two drinks before I’d left the house and I didn’t even notice that was a problem.

“Drugs I didn’t really get into. I toyed around with it, but it didn’t really stick with me so much.”

However, he has also said he turned to such distractions to cope with his “shame” of being gay.

Will stressed: “I will keep coming back to shame because it’s such a fundamental thing.

“Until I conquered it I just kept having sex to fill the void, watching porn, shopping, anything, and I think we are told that as soon as we come out everything will be OK, but it’s just not the case.

“It is different being a young LGBT person because if you are heterosexual you are not dealing with a huge backlog of sexual shame and shame of your identity.”

Sunday Brunch airs on Channel 4, Sunday May 15, at 9.30am.

