In latest Katie Price news, police have urged the public to come forward after the star allegedly breached her driving ban.

The 42-year-old former glamour model was believed to be spotted behind the wheel of her boyfriend Carl Woods’ vehicle.

Now, Hertfordshire Police have instructed for those with information to come forward.

Katie Price latest: What did the police say?

A spokesperson for Hertfordshire Constabulary told the Mirror: “We have been made aware of photos circulating in the media, which allegedly show a female driving while disqualified.

“The matter has not officially been reported to police at this time and we would urge anyone with information to please make contact with us, in order to assist enquiries.”

Furthermore, they insisted it was “vital” for witnesses to come forward.

It is vital that information is reported to police straightaway

The statement continued: “If you believe that someone may be breaking the law, it is vital that information is reported to police straightaway.”

It comes after Katie was reportedly pictured driving in Hertfordshire on Tuesday (March 16).

According to The Sun, the star looked “anxious” while behind the wheel.

ED! has contacted Katie’s rep for comment.

Katie’s driving history

The mum-of-five received a two-year driving disqualification in October 2019.

The ban came as a result of her crashing her pink Range Rover into a bush the year prior.

However, she was able to have it reduced to 18 months after a legal appeal.

At the time, Katie explained: “So I’ve just come out of court and my driving ban has been reduced to 18 months.”

In addition, she added: “I’ve already done a month so it’s 17 months to go.”

Meanwhile, last year, the star declared she missed driving while on Instagram.

Furthermore, Katie recently admitted to allowing daughter Princess, 13, to use face editing apps.

During an appearance on Steph’s Packed Lunch, the reality star confessed she’s also guilty of using filters.

Katie explained: “I am 42, so I need a bit of help with it.

“But Princess is obsessed with filters, you know when you get the heart ones? Bunny does the same.”

She added: “It’s alright to have fun. But I like to know when people meet me, I look sort of the same.

“I reckon mentally it’s got to do something because you’re so used to seeing yourself filtered.”

