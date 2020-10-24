Katie Price says she misses driving her luxury white Bentley.

The former glamour model, 42, shared a throwback snap of herself enjoying her former ride on social media.

Addressing her some 2.3 million Instagram followers, she lamented not being able to drive anymore.

She told them: “Loved my white Bentley, can’t wait to drive again soooon.”

Katie Price was served with a two-year driving ban in October of last year.

Katie says she misses her old luxury vehicle (Credit: YouTube)

The ban came as a result of her crashing her pink Range Rover into a bush the year prior.

But she was able to have it reduced to 18-months after a legal appeal.

The mum-of-five is currently on a luxury holiday in the Maldives with her new love, Carl Woods.

However, not all of her followers are sharing sympathy for the star following her latest post.

Several wondered how she could afford such nice things.

Katie is currently in the Maldives with Carl (Credit: YouTube)

One user commented, referencing Katie’s impending bankruptcy hearing: “Diving Bentleys around?!”

Another user asked: “Why are you posting pictures of an old car when you are on a free holiday?”

And a third user posted: “How do you own motors like this?”

But not everyone posted negative comments. In fact, some Katie fans rushed to defend her.

Katie Price says she looks forward to being able to drive again (Credit: SplashNews)

For example, one user shared: “Take no notice Katie, I have the greatest respect for you and what you have achieved, you’re a brill mum and a very clever business woman, glad to see you’re happy and I love your car, my absolute fave in the world x.”

It follows an accident that saw Katie break both of her feet this summer.

The star may not be able to walk properly for up to two years.

She was been warned by doctors that these are life-changing injuries and is having to be lifted in and out of cars.

But despite all of these setbacks, Katie says she is ready for baby number six.

Both Katie and Carl have said they are trying for a baby, and are hoping to conceive during their Maldives getaway.

She even revealed a recent pregnancy test result on her YouTube channel.

She told viewers: “Basically, we do want a baby and we’re not being careful. So this result – if I am, then brilliant. If I’m not we’ll just try next month.”

However, the pregnancy test result was negative.

