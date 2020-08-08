Katie Price forced to crawl across the floor in knee pads after breaking both feet

Katie Price seemed in good spirits in a new Instagram post, despite breaking both feet last week.

The mum-of-five, 42, broke both her ankles during a recent holiday in Turkey.

But her severe injuries aren't holding the former glamour model back.

In her new social media post, Katie looks as glammed up as ever.

Katie Price with boyfriend Carl Woods, just hours before she broke both her feet (Credit: YouTube)

Posing in her living room, she has a full face of make-up on and poker-straight hair.

What happened to Katie Price's feet?

Back to hawking products, she's teamed a pair of silky pink pyjamas with her new footwear.

Wearing some serious-looking orthodontics and knee pads, Katie definitely looked well protected.

Sharing to her 2.3 million Instagram followers, she wrote: "Loving my comfortable pjs from @mydressingroomltdaccessories."

Several of Katie's fans wished her a speedy recovery.

Look at you smiling, what an inspirational person. Wishing you a very speedy recovery.

One fan commented: "You can pull off anything Katie. Really hope you are well as can be!!! You're a fighter. Hope Harvey all good."

Another gushed: "I hope you get better soon. Look at you smiling, what an inspirational person. Wishing you a very speedy recovery xx."

Over on Katie's Instagram Stories, she shared a video of herself crawling across the room.

How long is Katie's recovery time?

Katie Price returned to the UK for a second opinion on her feet (Credit: YouTube)

She said: "Guys this is my new form of walking around the house, because obviously my ankles are completely broken and Carl found these knee pads for me so I can still get about and up the stairs."

Katie says she broke both her feet after a trip to the Turkish theme park Land of Legends.

She says she jumped off a wall causing severe foot injuries.

Taking to her official YouTube channel, she explained: "Silly little accident. I was running, jumped over a wall because it was a little shortcut.

"And I didn't really judge the height. I fell funny on my ankles.

"I fractured the hairline in my heels and stuff."

She went on to explain that doctors had wanted to perform surgery immediately.

However, she held off before seeking additional advice once back in the UK.

Now back home, Katie has said she is "gutted" after visiting a specialist.

Sources say it may take up to two years for her to fully recover and be back to walking on both feet.

