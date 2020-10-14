Katie Price embarrasses daughter Princess as she smooches boyfriend Carl Woods

Katie Price left daughter Princess mortified as she kissed boyfriend Carl Woods in a loved up video.

The former glamour model, 42, couldn’t help but gush over her man as the two puckered up for a kiss in the car.

But it certainly didn’t impress 13-year-old daughter Princess.

Katie Price embarrassed daughter Princess as she kissed boyfriend Carl Woods (Credit: TikTok)

Read more: Katie Price fans praise her new ‘classier’ hairdo

In the brief TikTok video, Katie filmed herself as Carl sat next to her in the car.

As the couple leaned in for a kiss, she declared: “I love you.”

Princess said: “Oh my, do you know how many times… oh my gosh, you filmed that on purpose.”

The teen appeared mortified by her mum’s loved up display, while Katie and Carl giggled in the front.

Princess was mortified after witnessing Katie and Carl’s smooch (Credit: TikTok)

Who is Katie Price dating?

The mum-of-five has been dating former Love Island star Carl, 31, for just over four months.

Despite only dating for a short period of time, Katie has already revealed she’d love to have kids with her new man.

Replying to a fan’s question about whether she was expecting, she answered: “I wish I was.”

Then after being asked how many children she’d like with Carl – she said as many as she physically can.

Katie and Carl met earlier this year (Credit: YouTube)

Katie declared: “As many as my body can take. To have all these little Woods running around are amazing little creations.”

Meanwhile, earlier this month, the reality star made a dig at her ex husbands as she labelled her relationship with Carl “the real thing”.

Speaking in a joint interview with OK! Magazine, Katie said: “People say I’ve been like this with exes but no, they were just dress rehearsals. This is the real thing.”

She also said Carl is the best looking guy she’s been with.

Katie shares 13-year-old daughter Princess with ex Peter Andre (Credit: YouTube)

Read more: Take part in our shopping survey for a chance to win a fab prize

Katie continued: “He’s the best-looking person I’ve ever been out with, or in fact even seen. I’m so, so lucky!”

The star was previously married to Peter Andre, Alex Reid and Kieran Hayler.

She has two children – Junior, 15, and Princess, 13, – with Peter and Jett, seven, and Bunny, six, with Kieran.

Katie is also a mum to 18-year-old son Harvey, whose dad is former footballer Dwight Yorke.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.