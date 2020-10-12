Katie Price says she’d love to have many kids with her new boyfriend Carl Woods.

The former glamour model, 42, has been dating former Love Island star Carl, 31, for just over four months.

Already a mum-of-five, she says she hopes she can have lots more with Carl.

Taking to an Instagram Q&A she admitted that she’s not yet pregnant.

She answered a fan’s question about whether she was expecting with: “I wish I was.”

Katie and Carl say they are desperately in love with each other (Credit: YouTube)

Is Katie Price pregnant with Carl Woods’ baby?

Then after asked how many children she’d like with Carl – she said as many as she physically can.

Katie wrote: “As many as my body can take. To have all these little Woods running around are amazing little creations.”

And when Carl was asked if he’d like his future children to be Katie’s he replied “yes”.

Finally they wrote that their future goals together were: “married, kids, house”.

Carl and Katie are believed to be living between their respective homes.

Katie and Carl made their red carpet debut last month (Credit: SplashNews)

Are Katie and Carl married?

Last week Carl shared on YouTube that he’d added lots of Katie Price fan memorabilia to his home.

And over the weekend Katie shared clips of Carl at her rented Surrey home with her children.

The pair were reportedly set up on a date around four months ago.

They claim it was love at first sight, and have been a solid couple ever since.

Katie said to OK! magazine that she believes she has finally met the one.

They’ve been dating for a little over four months (Credit: YouTube)

The three times married and divorced star told the mag: “I’ve never wanted to show off my love for anybody as much as I do with him.

“I think people want to get a bucket every time we put a picture up on Instagram. I just can’t help wanting to let the world know because I’ve been longing to be this happy and to be in love, true love, for so long.”

The pair have also heavily hinted about marriage and babies on their YouTube channels.

Katie has her own channel, and they have a joint one too.

They showed off a wedding themed Yankee candle and several times ovulation kits have made appearances.

Katie’s daughter Princess, 13, initially mistook it for a pregnancy test.

But Carl was forced to explain what it is being used for.

He said: “What? Let’s have a look at that. That’s interesting, where did you you find that?

“These aren’t pregnancy tests. They’re ovulation kits. It means that you could have a brother or sister if it’s a smiley face.”

