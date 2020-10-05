Katie Price makes dig at ex husbands as she brands Carl Woods romance ‘the real thing’

Katie Price has made a dig at her ex husbands as she said her relationship with Carl Woods is “the real thing”.

The mum-of-five and Carl’s romance has been going from strength to strength over the last few months.

The couple have even had each other’s faces tattooed on their arms to prove it’s the real deal.

Katie Price gushes over romance with Carl Woods

Speaking in a joint interview with OK! Magazine, Katie said: “People say I’ve been like this with exes but no, they were just dress rehearsals. This is the real thing.”

The star also said Carl is the best looking guy she’s been with.

She added: “He’s the best-looking person I’ve ever been out with, or in fact even seen. I’m so, so lucky!”

Carl said: “Look at you! Can we just say that we’re both lucky?”

Carl and Katie’s relationship has gone from strength to strength (Credit: YouTube)

Katie was previously married to Peter Andre, Alex Reid and Kieran Hayler.

She has two children – Junior, 15, and Princess, 13, – with Peter and Jett, seven, and Bunny, six, with Kieran.

Katie is also a mum to her son Harvey, whose dad is footballer Dwight Yorke.

Carl and Katie also discussed marriage and babies in the future.

Katie said they’re “excited about everything; babies and marriage”.

Katie Price was previously married to Peter Andre (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Katie Price and Carl Woods get matching tattoos

The former glamour model also revealed she plans to change her name from Katie Price to Katie Woods.

The couple recently showed off their tattoos in a YouTube video on their joint channel.

Speaking about the inkings, Katie said: “Can you believe that? That is us, sitting there.”

Carl and Katie have matching tattoos (Credit: YouTube)

Carl replied: “Mine is bigger than yours … I might get the hair done in colour. Now we’ve got matching cars, matching plates … and matching tattoos.”

Meanwhile, Katie later brought up marriage and asked Carl if he’d like to be her fourth husband.

She asked: “Do you really want me to be Mrs Woods?” to which Carl exclaimed: “Yeah!”

