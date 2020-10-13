Katie Price has revealed her new shorter hairdo and fans have told her she looks much ‘classier’ and ‘youthful’.

The mum of five, 42, took to Instagram to show off the look as she prepared to film a project with the BBC.

And after she asked her followers what they thought of her new style, they flooded the comments with a resounding thumbs up.

Katie Price has shown off her shorter hair on Instagram (Credit: Katie Price YouTube channel)

What did Katie Price say about her new hair?

Katie posted a string of pics of her new hair and wrote in the caption: “Busy morning filming with the BBC.

“What do you think of the new hair by @collectionshair? Colour by @francescadsouzahair and cut by @rossmfraser

“Makeup by me. #NoFilter #shorthairdontcare.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katie Price (@katieprice) on Oct 13, 2020 at 2:10am PDT

What did Katie’s fans think of her new look?

In the comments, one of the former glamour model’s fans said: “This is the nicest I have ever seen your hair.”

One said: “Hair is way classy shorter.”

A second wrote: “Looks 1,000,000 times better short, makes you look youthful and elegant.”

Another commented: “So much better short.”

“Loads healthier and more modern,” said a fourth.

Someone else told her: “1,000 times better, the long hair looks tacky.”

“Love a cheeky bob,” said a sixth, adding: “Much healthier and nicer shorter.”

Katie Price normally wears her hair long (Credit: Hewitt/PalaceLee / SplashNews.com)

It comes as Katie hit back at reports claiming she has a new bankruptcy hearing. Someone reportedly tipped the court off anonymously over her lavish spending.

The reality star was made bankrupt last year after she failed to stick to a plan to pay off her debts.

Katie Price has rubbished claims she is facing fresh bankruptcy (Credit: YouTube)

Katie Price’s reps respond to bankruptcy order claims

Reports are now claiming that Katie could face yet another hearing. A source told The Sun: “Katie’s creditors have obviously seen her holidays, the products she’s advertising and her days out on her YouTube channel and tipped off the bankruptcy court anonymously.

“Katie thinks she knows who it is. It can only be a creditor who has lost out on money when Katie went bankrupt.

“Her team have been told the hearing will be in court on 27 October.”

However, a rep for Katie told ED! that it’s “not a new order”.

They continued: “This is all in the same Bankruptcy order. Katie is due in court at the end of the month for a scheduled profile communications hearing regarding her bankruptcy.”

