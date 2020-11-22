Katie Price has said her beau Carl Woods is her “soulmate” in a gushing message to mark their six-month anniversary.

The couple started dating earlier this year and in her post on Instagram, Katie said things were still “going strong”.

Revealing she has finally met her Mr Right, Katie told her followers on the site that Carl was the “love of my life”.

What did Katie Price say about Carl Woods?

She wrote alongside a snap of the pair snuggled up together: “6 months with being with each other everyday 24/7 still very much going strong. It’s unbelievable to think how perfect everything is…

“It’s taken all these years to actually find my soul mate and that’s my love of my life @carljwoods.”

Katie, 42, and Carl, 31, have seemed inseparable since they got together.

Carl has been helping his girlfriend get around after she broke both of her feet during a holiday in Turkey, and the couple recently enjoyed a lavish trip to the Maldives.

Are the couple planning to have a baby?

The next step for the loved-up pair may well be a baby.

Katie already has five children from three previous relationships but apparently wants to add another to her brood.

Earlier this year she shared a video online which showed her taking an ovulation kit out of a bag as she unpacked her shopping.

And she dropped a pretty huge hint about it this week in a video that was shared on the couple’s YouTube channel, The Adventures Of Katie and Carl.

Katie introduced the pair in the clip, referring to herself as the “future Katie Woods”.

She then pointed to her belly and teased: “And hopefully number three.”

Who are the fathers of Katie’s children?

Katie already has son Harvey, 18, with old flame Dwight Yorke.

She is mum to son Junior, 15, and daughter Princess, 13, with former husband Peter Andre.

The star also has Jett, seven, and Bunny, six, with her ex-husband Kieran Hayler.

